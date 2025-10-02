Chile Condemns Israel for Seizing Global Sumud Flotilla in International Waters, Citing Violations of Freedom of Navigation and Humanitarian Law

Chile’s Foreign Ministry noted that the flotilla was en route to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians—especially women and children—affected by the crisis triggered by indiscriminate attacks and the blockade in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Autor: Cristian
Cristian

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Government of Chile expressed its “grave concern” over Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud humanitarian flotilla.

Chile’s Foreign Ministry noted that the flotilla was transiting to Gaza with the aim of delivering humanitarian assistance to civilians in the area—particularly women and children—who are suffering the consequences of a crisis fueled by indiscriminate attacks and the blockade in the occupied Palestinian territory.

According to Chile, Israel’s actions in international waters violate freedom of navigation as guaranteed by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and contravene obligations under international humanitarian law, which require allowing and facilitating unimpeded access for humanitarian aid to civilians in need.

“Accordingly, Chile demands strict respect for international law and issues an urgent call to guarantee the safety and physical integrity of the flotilla’s volunteers and crew, as well as the free and immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip without obstacles or arbitrary interference,” the Foreign Ministry’s statement concluded.

