Descubren territorio ancestral de nativos norteamericanos en EE. UU.

Remains of an historical city called Etzanoa or 'Great Settlement' have been buried for 100s of yrs. A drone may have found it in the fields of Wichita, Kansas. The circular ditch ('council circle') had been some 50m (164ft) in diameter & 2m (6.6ft) deep.https://t.co/lw8qYo4v1p pic.twitter.com/tN1xF1Q62v