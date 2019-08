Julio 2019, el mes más cálido en el mundo

📢 July #temperature highlights from #Copernicus #C3S:



– European temperatures just above 1981-2010 average

– Short & intense heatwave in western Europe, cooler in eastern Europe

– Globally July 2019 may have been warmest month on record



