16th Valparaíso International Horror Film Festival: Dive into the Abyss of the Human Psyche

Original article: «El abismo del ángel negro te invita a descender»: Se viene el 16° Festival Internacional de Cine de Terror de Valparaíso

On the edge of darkness, where the city of Valparaíso transforms into a tapestry of shadows and mysteries, the 16th Valparaíso International Gore Horror Film Festival invites you to plunge into the depths of the human psyche, where reason blurs and imagination overflows.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 13, at 1:00 PM, at Bar Victoria, located at Salvador Donoso 1540, in the heart of Valparaíso, «a place where history and legend intertwine like the threads of a Gothic fabric, perfect for celebrating a horror event steeped in cinematic passion,» the event organizers say.

This year, the lineup once again features the National and International Short Horror Film Showcase, where selected works from this year’s call for entries will be screened.

Additionally, filmmaker Jorge Olguín will be a special guest, celebrating 25 years since the release of «Ángel Negro,» a film shot in iconic Valparaíso locations – like La Piedra Feliz – which has become a classic in Chilean horror cinema over time.

«The selection of these locations was not random, as Valparaíso’s natural landscape provides a unique setting to create an atmosphere of terror and mystery. Ángel Negro is a testament to humanity’s capacity to create and destroy, conjuring the demons that lurk in the heart of the night. Join us to remember the legend of Ángel Negro and uncover the secrets hidden in its shadows, like the pages of a cursed book,» the festival organizers ominously added.

Guests also include Loba Savage and Ricardo Gómez, renowned Valparaíso horror film directors, along with Vito García Viedma, director of the Talcadaverez Horror Film Festival, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

A highlight confirmed for this year is the screening of the teaser for the independent national horror feature film DISOCIA, a collaborative project by six national directors that promises to elevate the genre to new heights.

In addition to film screenings, the festival will feature a fair with «horror stands,» where attendees can find various products including clothing, bags, carnivorous plants, and unique creations.

Event Details

Saturday, December 13

1:00 PM

Location: Bar Victoria, Salvador Donoso 1540, Valparaíso

Entry Fee: $5000

Inquiries via email [email protected]

As a self-managed cultural event, the Valparaíso Horror Film Festival relies on community support to take place.

El Ciudadano