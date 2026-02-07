«Allende la Cordillera»: Musical Project Uniting Chilean and Argentine Roots Arrives in Valparaíso

Original article: “Allende la Cordillera”: llega a Valparaíso el proyecto musical que hermana las raíces de Chile y Argentina

«Allende la Cordillera»: Concerts in Valparaíso Unite the Music of Chile and Argentina

Chilean musician and guitarist Mauricio Gutiérrez and Argentine vocalist Silvia Ranalli will join their voices in a project that celebrates the rich musical heritage of both nations. Their tour in the port city includes three concerts: January 31 at Museo a Cielo Abierto (Cerro Bellavista), February 7 at La Pará Kultural (Barrio Puerto), and February 13 at La Colombina (Cerro Alegre).

«Allende la Cordillera: A Song of Fraternal Peoples» is a project born from the meeting of Chilean musician and guitarist Mauricio Gutiérrez with Argentine vocalist Silvia Ranalli in Argentina. They found an immediate connection during a tribute to Violeta Parra organized by Silvia at her home in Buenos Aires, embarking on a musical journey that reunites them for a tour across Chile, featuring concerts in Santiago and Valparaíso.

In Valparaíso, the duo will perform on Saturday, February 7, at 21:00 hours at La Pará Kultural (Serrano 452, Barrio Puerto), and on Friday, February 13, at 19:00 hours at Café La Colombina (Pasaje Apolo 91, Cerro Alegre). Before this, on Saturday, January 31, at 18:30 hours, they will participate in the closing concert of the «Mujeres en Tinta» Book Fair (Anfiteatro Museo a Cielo Abierto, Cerro Bellavista).

See video on Instagram

The project features a repertoire of beautiful songs that traverse the musical history of both sibling countries. In a duo format with a blend of male and female vocals complemented by guitar (and some percussion), the concert will showcase musical genres intrinsic to the rich sound diversity of Argentina and Chile, such as zamba, tango, chacarera, milonga, vals, tonada, and cueca.

“It is a shared idea to summon the sounds of our roots. Roots that are intertwined in this historically challenged continent which now, more than ever, needs to stand strong, as we like to say, supported by that great backbone which is our mountain range. Not a limit that separates us, but a strength that unites us and sustains us,” states Silvia Ranalli, who is traveling directly from Berazategui, province of Buenos Aires, to the main port.

Meanwhile, musician Mauricio Gutiérrez, who lived in Buenos Aires between 2018 and 2022, points out that the relevance of the project is recognized “as a necessity to revalue Latin American singing in a current context of urgency. The urgency of the embrace that unifies us with songs that at the same time move and empower us. It allows us, through art and culture, to build a creative and lucid resistance against these dark times we are facing.”

A special segment of the program is dedicated to Violeta Parra. This combines the deep respect and admiration the Argentine vocalist holds for the artistic work of the great Chilean singer-songwriter, which she interprets in her performances in Argentina, finding in Mauricio Gutiérrez an extraordinary performer of Violeta’s instrumental works for solo guitar. Together, they aim to feel, sing, and experience her music.

Both concerts will begin with a musical greeting featuring a brief tribute to the prominent musician and key figure of the Nueva Canción Chilena, Rolando Alarcón.

“Allende la Cordillera” Concerts in Valparaíso:

Saturday, February 7, 21:00 hours

La Pará Kultural (Serrano 452, Barrio Puerto)

Musical greeting: Mini tribute to Rolando Alarcón

Tickets: $6,000 (2 for $10,000)

Friday, February 13, 19:00 hours

La Colombina (Pasaje Apolo 91, under Paseo Yugoslavo, Cerro Alegre).

Musical greeting: Mini tribute to Rolando Alarcón.

Tickets: $6,000 (2 for $10,000)

Reservations for both concerts: +56 9 896 16 11 [email protected]

Other Dates:

Saturday, January 31, 18:30 hours

Closing concert of the «Mujeres en Tinta» Book Fair (Anfiteatro Museo a Cielo Abierto, Cerro Bellavista).

No entry fee (no reservation or prior registration required).

Thursday, March 5, 19:30 hours

Restaurant A Lo Roto (Maturana 516, Barrio Brasil, Santiago).

Tickets: $8,000 ($7,000 pre-sale)

Reservations: +56 9 3584 4061

Profiles:

Mauricio Gutiérrez (Chile)

Performer on classical and popular guitar. From a young age, developed a

strong bond with the repertoire of popular music. Later studied at the Conservatorio de Música de la Universidad de Chile, graduating as a guitarist.

He has over 30 years of experience in training and teaching both classical and popular guitar in music workshops and academies, with a wide repertoire encompassing both classical and popular music, as well as songwriting.

In 2009, he released and produced his first solo album as a singer-songwriter, titled «Última estación.» He was the guitarist for the groups Barroco Andino and Los Chinganeros, and for the project «Gabriela apasionada» alongside the performer Isabel Aldunate. He was part of the album «Después de vivir un siglo,» in homage to Violeta Parra, created by Chilean and Argentine artists in celebration of the centenary of the universal creator’s birth.

In 2018, he received a scholarship to study with master Juan Falú in Buenos Aires. He has participated in various musical projects and accompanied artists such as Cecilia Todd, Marta Gómez, Elizabeth Morris, Manuel García, Nano Stern, among others. He resided in Buenos Aires from 2018 to 2022 and currently lives in Chile.

Silvia Ranalli (Argentina):

Vocalist of popular music and graphic designer trained at the University of Buenos Aires. She has a diverse background that spans singing, performance, sound research, and collective work. She began singing in the Cultural Workshops of the Municipality of Berazategui, her hometown. Since then, singing has become a realm of exploration for her artistic path closely linked to Argentine and Latin American popular music, as well as singing with caja.

She has been part of numerous musical, choral, and theatrical projects. Since 2022, she has shared the stage with prominent Argentine artists and figures such as Juan Quintero, Juan Falú, Carlos Aguirre, Sofía Viola, Luciana Jury, Duratierra, and Trío Ventana (Uruguay).

In 2015, she co-founded the QUIPU Música Popular project alongside Camilo Ruiz, later joined by Vivian Grätz and Ricardo Devitt. This project is about to release a second album featuring her original compositions. Since 2023, she has been part of the cast of the award-winning theatrical-musical work Luna Kakana performed in Argentina.

In recent years, she has made presentations and held artistic residencies in Chile (with Francesca Ancarola), strengthening an artistic and cultural bond that now materializes in this tour.