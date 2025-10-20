Original article: Barroco Andino y Coro Sinfónico Usach interpretan «Misandina» en el Centro Arte Alameda

Andean Baroque and Usach Symphonic Choir to Perform «Misandina» at Centro Arte Alameda

The concert series at Centro Arte Alameda continues: on Wednesday, October 22 at 8:00 PM, the prestigious group Barroco Andino will join the Usach Symphonic Choir to present MISANDINA, one of the most significant pieces in its repertoire, composed by Jaime Soto León (1947-2024).

Since its inception in 1974, Barroco Andino has offered a unique blend of Latin American music and the nueva canción chilena, infused with classical, learned, and choral traditions. The concert will pay tribute to Soto León, the founder and director of Barroco Andino, who made an indelible mark on the fusion of classical music and Andean roots.

Meanwhile, the University of Santiago de Chile’s Usach Symphonic Choir, under the direction of Andrés Bahamondes González, has been one of the most important and well-established choral groups in Chile since 1956, known for its versatility across a wide range of repertoires and performance venues.

This concert presents a unique opportunity to witness the collaborative efforts of both groups, where the structures of Baroque sacred music meet instruments such as guitars, tiple, zampoña, along with the powerful sounds of choral voices.

In addition to MISANDINA, the program will feature excerpts from Gabriela Mistral’s Cantata Recados, alongside other original compositions and arrangements of Baroque and classical music by the maestro. Tickets are available now on the Passline platform.

El Ciudadano