Animal Libre Accuses Sports Minister Duco of «Lying» Over Rodeo’s Status as a National Sport

Original article: Animal Libre acusa a Duco de “mentir” al definir como “deporte nacional” al rodeo

Animal Libre has launched a strong critique, accusing Minister of Sports, Natalia Duco, of «lying» by labeling rodeo as a «national sport.»

«Minister Duco is misleading the public by stating that rodeo is a national sport. In Chile, the only sport officially recognized by law is rayuela,» the NGO stated.

They reminded followers on social media that this was clarified in 2017 during the second term of former President Michelle Bachelet, when then-Minister of Sports, Pablo Squella, stated: «There is no such nomenclature or category in the current legal framework. In fact, only rayuela has been recognized as a national sport.»

This status was established in 2014 with the enactment of Law No. 20.777, which also allowed for the promotion of rayuela as a cultural heritage and enabled access to state funding.

The NGO warned that the government of José Antonio Kast «continues to shield a practice that a vast majority of Chileans reject» and highlighted that over 220,000 people have signed a campaign demanding the rodeo no longer be categorized as a sport.

«Animal abuse is not sport!» they emphasized, urging citizens to sign.

Duco’s Ties to Rodeo

Duco joined the far-right leader during the closing day of the 77th National Rodeo Championship on Sunday.

During the event held at the Medialuna Monumental in Rancagua, the Secretary of State claimed that rodeo «is a national sport,» and expressed her willingness to work with the federation to promote its strengthening.

«Let’s start working together, let’s take action,» she affirmed while voicing her support for rodeo, even highlighting her family connections to the practice.

«My brother-in-law competes every weekend, and that’s how I’ve been able to get involved and learn much more about this, also my sister’s father-in-law competes, so thanks to them, I have been able to experience firsthand what rodeo really entails,» she explained.

Public Rejection of Rodeo

Following Duco’s remarks, organizations focused on animal protection and discrimination elimination, such as Animal Libre, questioned the institutional support for rodeo.

«We challenge the authorities to withdraw their political backing of a practice rooted in animal abuse, which divides the country,» stated the NGO’s founder, Mauricio Serrano Palma.

«Rodeo divides the country, as animal abuse is not a sport,» he asserted.

Animal Político noted there is evidence on how the public perceives rodeo, citing surveys by Criteria indicating a significant majority of people in Chile reject this practice, considering it a form of animal mistreatment.

«This data is significant: it reflects a profound cultural shift, where respect for animals is increasingly becoming a universal value,» they indicated.

They highlighted that a survey reveals that 67% of people in Chile oppose rodeo, while only 27% support it. Additionally, 74% consider rodeo to involve animal abuse, and 69% agree that it should no longer be funded with public resources.

«These findings clearly show that the rejection of this practice is not only majority but consistently spans across multiple dimensions,» they proposed.

«When a practice generates widespread rejection, it ceases to be a unifying element and becomes a divisive issue. Today, rodeo does not represent the majority of the country but reflects a tension between inherited traditions and a citizenry demanding ethical consistency in the treatment of animals. Thus, rather than insisting that rodeo unifies, it is time to listen to the citizens,» they emphasized.

Animal Político indicated that Chile is progressing towards the development of a society that rejects animal abuse, which is why «public policies should align with this change,» they stressed.

«Rodeo is neither a sport nor a means of unity!» they underscored.