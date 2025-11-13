CIPER Investigation Links Iván Poduje of Kast’s Campaign Team to Troll Accounts Attacking Jara and Matthei

Original article: CIPER: mensajes vinculan a Iván Poduje (comando de Kast) con cuentas troll que atacaron a Jara y Matthei

A CIPER investigation has revealed evidence of private communications between Iván Poduje, a member of the campaign team for Republican Party candidate José Antonio Kast, and several troll accounts on social media platform X, known for spreading false information and hate messages against presidential candidates Jeannette Jara (Unidad por Chile) and Evelyn Matthei (Chile Vamos), as well as criticism of President Gabriel Boric’s government.

Direct messages accessed by the investigative outlet show that Poduje—who has been part of Kast’s programmatic team since August—exchanged messages with at least four accounts, including Dress (@DRESTRUM__Pl), TOKY (@canserbero73), Politica2 (@Politica2chile), and Camilo (@camilo_anania), between 2024 and 2025.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that the user @Patitoo_Verde, identified by a Chilevisión report as former Channel 13 director Patricio Góngora, also communicated with the architect, offering assistance in spreading content.

Poduje’s Messages with Troll Accounts

The CIPER investigation detailed several exchanges between Iván Poduje and these accounts:

In June 2024, while preparing for his mayoral campaign in Viña del Mar, the account Dress warned him in a private message that he would be attacked «with everything,» claiming to have infiltrators in «frontist groups.» Poduje thanked the contact and replied, «We have a pending coffee.»

On May 28, 2024, Poduje posted on X a purchase order from the Ministry of Agriculture, accusing the government of funding media that «smeared its opponents.» Hours later, the account @DRESTRUM__Pl published the same document with a similar message. Poduje’s publication garnered over 63,000 views, while the troll account’s post reached nearly 94,000. In August, the same account sent him a second purchase order privately, to which the architect replied, «Thanks for the info!»

At the beginning of September 2025, following a Chilevisión report about troll accounts, false information began circulating that Sergio Jara, the brother of candidate Jeannette Jara, was the head of investigative journalism at the station, as he worked on its morning show rather than in the news team. The account TOKY, one of the most aggressive towards Kast’s opponents, expressed support for Poduje concerning the report, and he responded, «Thanks, Professor. They are really hitting hard at CHV (Chilevisión).» TOKY then informed him that «Jeannette Jara’s brother is behind us.»

In September 2024, the account @Politica2chile commented to Poduje—who was actively campaigning to lead the municipality of Viña del Mar—that two Chile Vamos parliamentarians had not retweeted his proposals. The then-mayoral candidate responded, «They are a couple of jerks.»

Poduje Acknowledges «Interactions» with Troll Accounts

In response to inquiries from CIPER, Iván Poduje acknowledged that he has «interactions» with these accounts but downplayed the significance of the exchanges. He stated, «One always has casual conversations with trolls, of course, with trolls from all over.» However, he emphasized that he did not know them personally. «I have never seen any of these people,» he stressed.

Regarding the «pending coffee» with the administrator of @DRESTRUM__Pl, Poduje asserted that it was just a «figure of speech.»

He also claimed to have received «many» death threats via the platform, although he clarified that he has not filed any complaints because, in his view, «it’s nonsense,» stating that «99% of the threats one receives on Twitter are false.»

Poduje mentioned that he had no idea who Patito Verde was, although he acknowledged being aware of the publication that exposed him.

When asked about the knowledge members of Kast’s programmatic team might have regarding these communications, Poduje told CIPER: «No, nobody knows. It’s totally secret. Everything I do here is completely secret.»

The digital outlet noted that this is the first information revealing interactions between a member of the Republican candidate’s campaign team and this group of troll accounts. In a previous report, it had revealed that the account @neuroc acknowledged exchanging messages with the community manager of the far-right candidate.

As the connections between Iván Poduje and a network of troll accounts that attack and spread false information about Kast’s presidential contenders like Jeannette Jara and Evelyn Matthei come to light, Valparaíso’s regional prosecutor Claudia Perivancich is currently investigating the publishing of such content on social media.