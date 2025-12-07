Evelyn Matthei’s Latest Video Showcasing ‘Ripe’ Strawberries Sparks Online Buzz

Original article: «Están rojitas…»: Evelyn Matthei publicó video mostrando sus frutillas y las redes estallan

Former presidential candidate Evelyn Matthei continued her trending ‘references’ to the color red this weekend. On Saturday, she shared a video on her social media showing off the strawberries that had blossomed in her garden, igniting a flood of comments highlighting how ‘ripe’ the strawberries looked.

«Taking advantage of Saturday to garden a bit. Here are my strawberries that have started to grow, but they have been attacked by the snails, who have really had a feast. Do you face this issue with your plants? Let me know how you fight against them so we can share tips. Have a great weekend, hugs,» read Matthei’s post, which was further accentuated by the song ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’ by The Clash.

Comments quickly flooded in: «The really RED strawberries are the most delicious,» «I totally understood,» «the snail is Kast,» «I didn’t vote for the KastRacol,» and notably, «they are so ripe» were among the reactions left on both her Instagram and Facebook.

It is worth noting that Matthei has been trending on social media due to a series of references to the color red in her recent posts.

The buzz started with a viral video where the former candidate wore a red blouse and, while responding to a comment asking about her preference for that color, stated, «I love red; it is one of my favorite colors,» which led to a wave of speculations that were later reinforced by another video where she showcased her red cosmetics bag.

