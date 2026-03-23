Original article: “La codicia pierde la vida”: Petro lanza dardo a Kast por retiro de decretos ambientales

«Greed Loses Its Life»: Petro Criticizes Kast Over Withdrawal of Environmental Decrees

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has sharply criticized José Antonio Kast after the latter ordered the withdrawal of over 40 environmental decrees. Petro warned that «greed loses its life,» aligning himself with the concerns expressed by hundreds of social, scientific, and human rights organizations.

The far-right government requested that the Comptroller General of the Republic remove this extensive set of crucial environmental protection decrees aimed at addressing pollution, climate change, biodiversity, air quality, and ecosystem protection, which had been initiated by the administration of former President Gabriel Boric.

This measure was formalized just one day after the change in administration, via an official letter dated March 12, directed to Comptroller Dorothy Pérez and signed by Environment Undersecretary José Ignacio Vial.

The decision affected 43 proceedings regarding the approval of supreme decrees. However, following significant controversy, the government showed a partial reversal, with the comptroller’s office reporting that following its reintroduction on March 18, it took action on the decree No. 38 from the Ministry of Environment, which approves the RECOGE Plan for the recovery, conservation, and management of Darwin’s frogs. This initiative aims to restore the temperate rainforest, control the chytridiomycosis—a disease affecting the species—and implement research and monitoring measures.

Nevertheless, the reinstatement of this decree (reportedly without amendments) did not mitigate the backlash, criticisms, and concerns from social, scientific, and human rights organizations that have warned of «environmental regressions.» They argue that the withdrawal of these decrees undermines advancements that weren’t accomplished quickly but rather through technical and participative processes over many years.

Kast’s Measures That Go «Beyond the Law».

In an attempt to justify his decision, José Antonio Kast claimed that his administration seeks to implement public policies focused on full employment while respecting the environment, though he acknowledged that in some cases, they must go «beyond the law.»

«We want to create the best possible public policy regarding full employment, always respecting the environment. We have indicated for quite some time that we will strictly adhere to the law, but we also have to point out that there are times when we go beyond the law, and what is established in the law or regulation is interpreted by different authorities through administrative powers,» he stated at the end of his tour in Antofagasta on March 18.

Thus, the withdrawal of the decrees does not appear to be an isolated incident, but rather part of a broader logic of institutional reorganization, where regulation shifts from a consolidation process to an object of review.

By halting the implementation of rules that establish limits, standards, and obligations, the far-right government aims to lessen the regulatory burden on productive sectors whose activities harm ecosystems and communities.

Petro to Kast: «He Who Lets Greed Reign in His Heart Loses His Life»

Kast’s remarks triggered a response from Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who took to his official account on X to clearly address the far-right leader.

The progressive leader reminded the Chilean people that gold or money should not take precedence over life itself, in reference to the withdrawal of over 40 environmental decrees by the new government.

«What can I say to the Chilean people: nothing because I am prohibited, but life is more important than gold. He who lets greed reign in his heart loses his life. It is very simple to understand,» he wrote on the social network.