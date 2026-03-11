Maria Corina Machado Reveals Close Ties with Kast: «Special Guest» and «Many Mutual Friends»

Original article: Machado destapa su cercanía con Kast: “Invitada especial” y “muchos amigos en común”

Maria Corina Machado has disclosed her close relationship with elected president José Antonio Kast and the reason for her trip to Chile to attend the inauguration ceremony this Wednesday. The far-right Venezuelan opposition leader stated that she will attend as a «special guest» of the republican, with whom she shares «many mutual friends.»

Before flying to Santiago for the ceremony at the National Congress in Valparaíso, Machado spoke with La Tercera, expressing her excitement and gratitude for the invitation from the elected president.

In her remarks, she emphasized her «great appreciation» for Kast, stating that she is «super grateful because he insisted a lot that I come as his special guest.»

The Venezuelan opposition figure also noted her ability to honor invitations from both President Kast and the Piñera family, including relatives of the late former president Sebastián Piñera.

«You know I have always shared a great affection for Sebastián Piñera, who was a great friend to Venezuela, and a personal friend. I suffered greatly from his death and have always remained close to his family,» she declared to journalist Fernando Fuentes.

She even recalled that when she received her controversial and criticized Nobel Peace Prize in December 2025 in Norway, Magdalena Piñera, the former president’s daughter, «went to Oslo and brought all the love from her children and her wife Cecilia (Morel).»

She mentioned that it was during that occasion that she was informed about the event launching the “Cátedra Sebastián Piñera” at the Universidad del Desarrollo, which she will attend tomorrow afternoon.

Machado’s agenda in Chile also includes a meeting with a group of Venezuelans at Paseo Bulnes, in front of Parque Almagro.

Additionally, she is expected to visit the Consistorial Palace to receive the keys to the municipality of Santiago from Mayor Mario Desbordes (RN).

At this event, where the mayor intends to place the capital of Chile at the service of the continental right, Machado will be named as an «Illustrious Visitor.»

«I am so excited to respond to the invitations from both President Kast and the Piñera family,» she affirmed to the cited media outlet.