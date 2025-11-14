Metalengua and El Macha Collaborate on «Hecha de Polvo», A Heartfelt Porteño Waltz of Heartbreak and the Sea

Original article: Metalengua y el Macha se unen en «Hecha de Polvo», un vals porteño de desamor y altamar

Chilean music celebrates a significant milestone with the collaboration of two generations that have become leading voices in popular song, each from their unique perspectives and rhythms.

«Hecha de Polvo» is the exciting partnership that unites Metalengua and El Macha (from Bloque Depresivo, Chico Trujillo, and La Floripondio), a porteño waltz that weaves themes of heartbreak and nostalgia against the backdrop of Valparaíso’s sea and fog, reviving a teenage love story marked by distance and melancholy.

«This is one of the oldest songs we have. I wrote it after experiencing a heartbreak when I was 16 or 17, while moving between Santiago and Valparaíso. The port, the sea, and that entire porteña atmosphere are deeply reflected in the lyrics. It was wonderful to revisit it after so many years, refreshing it and bringing it into the present day, merging tradition and modernity,» remarks Pascal Torres about the release, which features Fidel Améstica on chileno guitar, Miguel Molina on guitar, Danilo Donoso on percussion, Ismael Oddó on tiple and production, and Simón Ibarra as general producer.

Regarding the much-anticipated collaboration with El Macha, the brothers share: «We met through Vicente Cifuentes, who was the link between us. Naturally, we knew him because he is a legendary figure in the Chilean music scene -laughs-, and we were very eager to collaborate. When he agreed, it was an honor. We went to his house and shared a lovely afternoon, even adding a new part to the song.»

With the powerful voice and interpretation of Macha Asenjo, «Hecha de Polvo» gains a new emotional dimension, becoming infused with an intense and timeless character that once again positions the duo at the forefront of the Latin American roots music revival.

Music Video

The release comes with a digital debut alongside a music video filmed in Valparaíso, featuring renowned actor Gabriel Cañas, who also appeared in Metalengua’s show at Sala Metrónomo last May.

Here, the melancholic, aching, and cinematic atmosphere of the song is confirmed and expanded, powerfully depicting the nostalgia of the port and the emotional ebb and flow that inspired the composition. Watch the video here (YouTube).

«Hecha de Polvo» serves as the first glimpse of the new album the duo hopes to release in the first half of 2026, which will feature a series of collaborations with notable Hispanic American artists.

Live Performance

Metalengua will perform live on Friday, November 28, at Trotamundos Valparaíso, with Juanito Ayala, Kumbia Queers, and Sebastián Piracés (Francisco El Hombre), and on Friday, December 5, at 6:00 PM at Feria Pulsar.

Tickets for the shows are available at Passline and PortalTickets, respectively.

El Ciudadano