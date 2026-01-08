Original article: «El país que recibirá estará mejor que cuando nosotros llegamos»: Ministra Vallejo respondió críticas de Kast y aseguró que la realidad desmiente su discurso catastrofista

Minister Vallejo Responds to Kast’s Criticism, Asserts Country Will Be Better Off at Transition

The government’s spokesperson, Camila Vallejo, addressed the critiques made by elected president, José Kast, who during an event organized by Icare, claimed that the current administration would leave a government «in a very difficult fiscal situation.»

«We are closing a chapter (…) that was unfortunately characterized for our country by improvisation, by uncertainty, and by the resignation to govern with realism,» Kast stated at the forum.

In response, Minister Vallejo declared from La Moneda that Kast «didn’t retain his statesman qualities for long, he quickly abandoned republicanism and a sense of reality. First of all, to accuse this government of improvisation is ironic because I respectfully point out to the elected president that improvisation is promising a $6 billion cut without knowing how to implement it.»

«Or worse, knowing how to implement it and not wanting to be transparent, failing to tell the public how he will do it. So he talks about improvisation and truth-telling, yet he is either improvising or not being truthful himself,» the Secretary of State added.

Furthermore, Minister Vallejo emphasized that all official statistics contradict Kast’s alarmist rhetoric.

«The reality shows that this whole narrative of emergency and crisis is slowly unraveling. In Chile, poverty has decreased; we inherited a country with more poverty than we are leaving behind. We inherited a country with inflation reaching 14%, and he will take over with an inflation rate of around 3%,» Vallejo stated.

«We have managed to stabilize many critical areas,» she added, insisting that «the truth is that alarmist discourse is effective for playing on people’s emotions but not for governing; governing requires a sense of reality, dialogue, and responsibility.»

Lastly, the spokesperson from La Moneda urged Kast to demonstrate «humility, because the elected president needs to acknowledge that when it is his turn to govern in April, the workweek will legally be reduced to 42 hours. Wages will have already increased, and pensions will have lifted 2.2 million people by January, and next year when he is president, they will rise even more. And this was thanks to President Boric’s leadership.»

