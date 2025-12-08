Mon Laferte Shows Support for Jeannette Jara: «I Believe in Her Compassion and Humanity»

Original article: Mon Laferte entregó su apoyo a Jeannette Jara: «Creo en su forma de mirar a las personas, creo en su humanidad»

The Chilean singer-songwriter expressed her endorsement for Jeannette Jara (Unity for Chile) just a week before the presidential runoff, stating, «I believe in her way of seeing people, I believe in her humanity.»

The artist’s support was showcased in a video shared on Jara’s Instagram account.

«Every person is unique and special, and each has different ways of viewing and feeling the world,» Laferte began in the recording.

«For instance, I like to live in peace; I want to be treated with dignity and respect. I want to feel safe. I want my child to grow up in a secure environment. I want everyone to have the opportunity to study without financial barriers. I want to age with dignity; I want old age to be a time of grace, not a worry,» she continued.

In the same vein, she added, «I want to be truly heard. I want real opportunities; I want to live without fear and violence. I want to have control over my own body. I want healthcare to be accessible, regardless of income. I want time to rest; I want to spend time with my child.»

«I believe in diversity, which is why I think we can be different, yet still live together in the same country. In the end, we have much more in common. That’s why I believe in Jeannette Jara,» the singer affirmed.

To conclude, Mon Laferte praised Jara’s political style: «I admire her clarity regarding this country. I believe in her perspective on people, her humanity, and the tenderness and strength with which she defends what she sees as right. I believe this is the time to embrace our differences and collaboratively build the nation we dream of.»

In the video description, which has garnered nearly 150,000 likes, the progressive candidate thanked the artist for her «clear message and for believing, like I do, in a country where everyone can live with equal opportunities.»