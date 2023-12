Pedro Pascal obtiene su primera nominación al Globo de Oro: Compite como mejor actor en serie dramática por su papel en “The Last Of Us”

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series:



• BRIAN COX | SUCCESSION

• KIERAN CULKIN | SUCCESSION

• GARY OLDMAN | SLOW HORSES

• PEDRO PASCAL | THE LAST OF US

• JEREMY STRONG | SUCCESSION

• DOMINIC WEST | THE CROWN