Santiago’s MFEST Set for January 2026 at Matucana 100 Featuring Live Performances

A new edition of MFEST is confirmed for January 11, 2026, at Matucana 100, showcasing live performances from Rubio, Ela Minus, and Chicarica.

This event first launched in 2013 to attract audiences interested in new musical trends and diverse contemporary offerings.

Featured Artists

Rubio comes with new material, including «Voy Creciendo,» the first preview of her upcoming album, followed by the release of «Nuestra Canción» in the coming days. The artist recently wowed audiences with her performance at Tiny Desk.

On the international front, Ela Minus, a Colombian electronic music artist, will present her latest album «Día,» showcasing her skills as a lyricist and singer. Her live shows are immersive sensory experiences where visuals play a crucial role, making her performances a must-see.

Lastly, the national band Chicarica, currently touring Mexico, will take the stage to perform tracks from their acclaimed debut album «Arde Lento» and their second LP, «Invierno en la Playa,» released in May this year.

After the performances by Ela Minus, Rubio, and Chicarica, the outdoor area of Matucana 100 will transform into a vibrant open-air dance floor with a party hosted by Aerobica.

«In addition to performing, the Chilean DJ duo has curated a celebration that aligns with the festival’s theme: showcasing women’s power in Latin music. The night will feature Paula Tape, a Chilean artist thriving in Europe and a leading name in the global electronic scene. We will also have Sonido Tupinamba, an Argentine DJ leading the Latino scene in Barcelona, with residencies at iconic clubs like Nitsa and La Paloma,» the event organizers shared.

«The best part is that festival entry allows free access to the party. If you’re only interested in attending the night event, we will also offer tickets starting at 11:30 PM,» the organizers added.

Event Details

Saturday, January 17 – 11:30 PM

Tickets available at https://ticketplus.cl/events/mfest-2026-afterparty

Standing event, no seating available.

Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

No outside beverages or food allowed.

Event for ages 18 and over.

