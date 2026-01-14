Senator Status Grants «New Immunity» to Miguel Ángel Calisto: Formal Charges Suspended Amid Tax Fraud Investigation

Original article: Por haber sido electo senador tiene «nuevo fuero»: Suspenden formalización de Miguel Ángel Calisto, investigado por fraude al fisco

The Coyhaique Guarantee Court has suspended the formal charges against deputy Miguel Ángel Calisto (formerly of the DC party, now of the Democrats), who is being investigated for tax fraud. This decision comes as Calisto was elected as a senator in the recent elections, granting him «new immunity.»

According to regional and national media reports, during the hearing, Judge Mario Devaud asked Calisto whether he would renounce this new «protection,» to which he responded negatively, leading to the decision not to formalize charges. The prosecution then requested an extension of the investigation period, resulting in the postponement of the case.

«This is an exceedingly questionable issue. Our position is that a new parliamentary immunity is not applicable, as the actions attributed to the deputy were committed while he was serving as a deputy. The immunity is afforded to parliamentary functions, irrespective of whether one is a deputy or a senator. Therefore, the immunity is singular,» stated prosecutor Hernán Libedinsky.

The prosecutor added that the resolution is appealable, and they will evaluate the possibility of taking the matter to the Court of Appeals in Coyhaique.

As a reminder, in this case, four individuals have been formally charged, three of whom are identified as perpetrators, and one as an accomplice, all related to the crime of repeated tax fraud.

