Original article: Entre biodrama y performatividad, llega a la Galería del CA660 “La isla de los viejos”, el segundo montaje de la trilogía de la vejez de Gerocultura

«The Island of the Elders» Arrives at CA660: A Critical Exploration of Aging Through Real-Life Narratives

Following a successful pre-launch with three full-house shows at Teatro Sidarte in October, «The Island of the Elders» is now set to grace the gallery of CA660 with six performances throughout November and December. Showtimes are scheduled for Fridays at 8:00 PM and Saturdays and Sundays at 7:00 PM.

Eight years ago, the Gerocultura Foundation, an interdisciplinary collective dedicated to promoting the participation of older individuals through experimental theatrical workshops, recognized the urgent need to address the harsh realities faced by the elderly in an increasingly dehumanizing society.

“This was the starting point for the first part of the aging trilogy, which tackled issues of social invisibility, loss of dignity, and the struggle to be seen and valued. Now, we continue this journey with the second installment, ‘The Island of the Elders,’ which delves into the phenomenon of social isolation, illustrating how many elderly individuals are confined to inadequate spaces devoid of autonomy,” commented Carlos Aedo, director of the production.

Featuring a challenging staging style, «The Island of the Elders» transforms into a biographical documentary theatre, emerging from a deeply human creative process that intertwines fiction with reality. This approach allows the stories, emotions, and desires of the five protagonists to drive the narrative of the performance.

The cast includes Corina Posada, Julio Ramírez, Pelusa Troncoso, Óscar Zimmermann, and Lorena Prada, all aged over 60.

Through the use of cameras, projections, and personal archives, the performers share intimate snippets of their lives, integrating technology, memory, and presence via biodrama and performative techniques.

The play recounts the poignant real-life testimonies of five elderly men and women participating in an experimental theatrical workshop, where their life stories, emotions, and aspirations form the centerpiece of the production. “Through this process, ‘The Island of the Elders’ invites us to reconsider the role of older individuals in our society, making space for their memories, autonomy, and dignity,” the director added.

The play aims to highlight both the darkest and brightest chapters of the protagonists’ lives, using the island as a theatrical and symbolic resource representing a space of isolation that extends beyond the social realm. From this starting point, it becomes clear how age can serve as a criterion for exclusion.

In this context, the Executive Director of the CorpArtes Foundation, José Tomás Palma, asserts that “theatre should be a space for reflection, and this work offers a profound outlook on these critical themes. We hope it inspires intergenerational dialogue and that every audience member takes this reflection with them after the performance.”

In conclusion, the play addresses universal themes related to aging such as transition into this stage, death, fear, loneliness, love, sexuality, and relevance, powerfully conveying that its protagonists are, without a doubt, more alive than ever.

Coordinates

«The Island of the Elders» will be presented from Friday, November 28, to Sunday, December 7, at the gallery of CA660 at the CorpArtes Foundation, located at Av Rosario Norte 660, Las Condes. Performances on Fridays at 8:00 PM, Saturdays, and Sundays at 7:00 PM.

Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis as seating is unnumbered. Tickets can be purchased through www.corpartes.cl and Ticketplus.

El Ciudadano