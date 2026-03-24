Original article: Tras una temporada totalmente agotada en el Festival Internacional Santiago a Mil: Vuelve «Caballo» la nueva producción de Teatro ICTUS

After a Sold-Out Season at the Santiago a Mil International Festival: «Caballo» Returns with New Production by Teatro ICTUS

Following a successful run at the 33rd Santiago a Mil International Festival, the play «Caballo» is back at Sala la Comedia of Teatro ICTUS for the entire month of April, with performances from Thursday to Saturday at 8:00 PM.

The storyline centers around a woman who rides the now non-existent horse of Plaza Baquedano, waving banners of struggle that she herself barely understands.

This absurdist play uses the iconic monument as a backdrop for a dramatic comedy that is as bewildering as the country itself. The cast includes María Elena Duvauchelle, Roberto Poblete, Paula Sharim, Daniel Muñoz, Nicolas Zárate, and Camila Oliva, all under the dramaturgy and direction of Emilia Noguera.

Teatro ICTUS has always been known for reevaluating and questioning the political and social context of the country and the world through critique and humor.

In line with this, Emilia Noguera, an actress and part of the ICTUS artistic team, adds that «the theatrical act of ‘Caballo’ enjoys enough distance for the spectator to analyze the reality we are living in, not only intellectually but fundamentally emotionally, which allows them to form an opinion about their current state.»

This production also begins to explore the formula of the absurd, different from what ICTUS has been doing in recent years.

«The play is written under what we could call the logic of dreams. Layers intertwine, characters shift from one role to another without warning, everything becomes confused, exacerbated, superimposed, simplified, or complicated. This characteristic makes it quite absurd and, because of that, quite funny,» explains Emilia Noguera.

«All of this is done to somehow illustrate the confusion we have experienced as a country in recent years. This feeling that we’ve been hit on the head and don’t really understand what is happening, why it has happened, and what the reasons are for so many twists in the plot of our country,» adds the director and playwright.

In this sense, the protagonist, an older and deeply confused woman, embodies the psyche of a nation trapped among all the historical and political events of the last 70 years. While the horse is being toppled around her, she remains invisibly on its back, conversing with figures like her daughter in the military, her husband who was forcibly disappeared, God, and the devil, among others.

ICTUS is one of the few cultural spaces with a solid and permanent artistic team that has been consolidating itself in recent years through a constant intergenerational and resilient conversation. «This work was the one that closed the ICTUS 70th anniversary tribute, a return to new creations, and is significant because it identifies us as the group we currently are,» notes actress Paula Sharim.

Now, with the return of the monument from Plaza Baquedano, the play gains strength and becomes even more relevant.

Coordinates

Season from April 2 to April 30

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 8:00 PM

Teatro ICTUS, Merced 349, Santiago

Tickets available through Ticketplus

Prices:

General Thursday: $12,000 | Friday and Saturday: $15,000

Student and Senior: $8,000

The Citizen