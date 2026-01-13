Amnesty International: Naín Retamal Law Creates Impunity for Carabineros Forces

Rodrigo Bustos, director of Amnesty International in Chile, stated that the right to peaceful protest is in worse conditions today than in 2019: "There was no law regulating the use of force, no deep structural reform of the Carabineros, and yet the Naín Retamal law was approved, which has now been used to grant a cloak of impunity to the individual deemed responsible by the courts for blinding Gustavo Gatica," affirmed Bustos.

Amnesty International: Naín Retamal Law Creates Impunity for Carabineros Forces
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Amnistía Internacional: Ley Naín Retamal entrega manto de impunidad a Carabineros

Following the court ruling in the Gustavo Gatica case, Rodrigo Bustos, the executive director of Amnesty International in Chile, stated that the Naín Retamal law has provided a «cloak of impunity» to the Carabineros institution, asserting that the country is now «in worse conditions than in 2019» regarding the right to protest.

«The court’s decision was essentially the application of the Naín Retamal law that was enacted in April 2023. This law was applied in the court’s regulations definition and granted a privileged self-defense right that ultimately delivered an impunity shield to Mr. Crespo,» Bustos declared after the ruling was announced.

He further recalled that Amnesty International had warned in April 2023 that the Naín Retamal law was not just about providing legal certainty or protection for Carabineros; it could lead to impunity for human rights violations, including those committed during the social upheaval. «We predicted this, and it has come true today. Due to the Naín Retamal law, there is now impunity in a case where the individual responsible for blinding Gustavo Gatica has been identified,» he emphasized.

The Country Remains ‘in Worse Conditions’

When questioned about the legal implications of the court’s decision regarding Gustavo Gatica’s case, Bustos argued that «in 2019, Chile experienced serious and widespread human rights violations against those who protested and demonstrated. As of 2026, we find ourselves in worse conditions than in 2019. There was no law regulating force use, there was no deep structural reform of the Carabineros, and yet the Naín Retamal law was approved, which was used today to grant impunity to the individual deemed responsible for blinding Gustavo Gatica during the protests in 2019.»

«Therefore, we can say that as of March 2026 and moving forward, we are in worse conditions for people in Chile to be able to demonstrate peacefully and freely, and that the misuse of force by the police is not free from this cloak of impunity,» emphasized the lawyer and AI representative in the country.

Continue reading:

Gustavo Gatica after Claudio Crespo’s Acquittal: «Such serious cases as loss of vision cannot go unpunished»

Claudio Crespo

Impunity: Court Acquits Former Carabinero Claudio Crespo for Unlawful Force Against Gustavo Gatica

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Impunity: Court Acquits Former Carabinero Claudio Crespo for Illegitimate Coercion Against Gustavo Gatica

Hace 3 horas
The Citizen

Jurists’ Association Slams Chile’s Supreme Court for ‘Impunity’ in Judge Antonio Ulloa Corruption Case

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Chile's 2025 Presidential Race: Democracy or Barbarism

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

"No Amnesty for Coup Plotters!": Brazil Mobilizes Against Law That Could Lessen Bolsonaro’s Sentence

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Historic Landmark in Human Rights: Supreme Court Reviews or Considers Nullifying Sentence Reductions for Cases of Forced Disappearances and Political Executions

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Palestine Independence Declaration Day: A Delayed Justice That Will Soon Be Reality

Hace 2 meses

Bolsonaro’s Coup Conviction Marks a Democratic Advance and Sends a Message to the World

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

"Gross Regression in Historical Memory": Human Rights Figures Challenge Kast's Proposal on Human Rights Offenders

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Former Subsecretary Gabriel Ruiz-Tagle's Conviction Upheld for Insider Trading in Blanco y Negro Case

Hace 2 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano