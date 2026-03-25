Artist Francisco Tapia Engages with ‘Working for You’ by Tattooing Government’s Rejected Logo

Original article: «Trabajando para usted»: Artista Francisco Tapia (ex Papas Fritas) se tatúa logo desechado por el gobierno de Kast

«Working for You,» the latest work by artist Francisco Tapia Salinas (former member of Papas Fritas), is based on the idea that the state is not a neutral entity aimed at the common good; rather, it is a structure that has historically served to uphold social order in contexts of economic inequality.

This «order» does not reflect a collective reality but rather the need to safeguard the conditions that allow a certain social class to maintain control over the means of production.

In this light, «Working for You» as a slogan transforms into an open question: Who works for whom? And who is that ‘you’ really?

The piece suggests that while institutional discourse implies a service directed at all citizens, in practice, the state operates as the manager of the interests of the dominant class, protecting private property, capital, and its reproduction.

This symbolic and radical action also refers to historical practices of marking and control, challenging the boundaries between citizenship, property, and belonging.

Furthermore, it highlights the tension between the individual and institutional structure, exposing the subordination of the body and life to the logics of economic and state power.

El Ciudadano