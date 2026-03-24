Bachelet Responds to Kast’s Withdrawal of Support for Her UN Candidacy: «I Will Continue Working Closely with Brazil and Mexico»

Original article: Bachelet tras decisión de Kast de no apoyar su candidatura a la ONU: «Continuaré el trabajo conjunto con los gobiernos de Brasil y México»

Following the decision by José Antonio Kast’s administration to withdraw Chile’s support for her candidacy for the United Nations Secretary-General, former president Michelle Bachelet issued a statement expressing her understanding of the decision and announcing her intention to pursue her nomination by collaborating with the governments of Brazil and Mexico.

«I understand that foreign policy decisions can change with new administrations, and as a former head of state, I view this determination as part of the prerogatives of the current government leader, even though my perspective may differ,» Bachelet noted in a message released just hours after Kast’s refusal to support her was confirmed.

In that regard, the former president recalled that «historically, Chile has sought to strengthen multilateralism and has been able to transcend political cycles and contingencies. Our commitment to international cooperation, the promotion of peace, and human rights has been a hallmark that has earned prestige and recognition for our country on the global stage.»

«In this sense, I appreciate the support and confidence that the Chilean State initially expressed by publicly presenting this candidacy last September and formalizing it in February,» Bachelet added, emphasizing that her nomination «is part of a shared vision of the need to strengthen the international system and to contribute, from Latin America, to a UN that can meet the challenges of our times.»

«My willingness to contribute to this challenge remains intact; therefore, I will continue to work in collaboration with the governments of Brazil and Mexico, who have put my name forward, reaffirming the collective nature of this project. A candidacy of this level is never an easy task, but the values and principles that have defined my life compel me to take on this challenge with responsibility and conviction,» stated the former Chilean leader.

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