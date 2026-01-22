Belarusian Scandal: Senator Paulina Vodanovic Under Investigation as ‘Person of Interest’ Following Repeated Mentions in OS-7 Phone Taps

Original article: Trama Bielorrusa: Senadora PS Paulina Vodanovic es investigada como «sujeto de interés» tras ser mencionada en forma reiterada en escuchas telefónicas del OS-7

Recent reports reveal that the Regional Prosecutor of Los Lagos, Carmen Gloria Wittwer, has initiated a «strictly confidential» investigation into Senator Paulina Vodanovic, president of the Socialist Party (PS). Vodanovic is allegedly mentioned «repeatedly» in phone interceptions conducted by the OS-7 unit of Carabineros in connection with the so-called «Belarusian scandal.»

According to media outlets such as Canal 13 and Radio U. de Chile, the probe commenced in late 2025 after OS-7 forwarded recordings involving real estate registrars Sergio Yáber (Puente Alto) and Yamil Najle (Chillán), both implicated in the main bribery case.

In this context, Vodanovic has been classified by the Public Ministry as a «person of interest» within this investigation.

«According to case evidence, one key recording captures a conversation between a supposed ‘judicial operator’ and one of the registrars, during which the senator’s name is mentioned repeatedly, alluding to her alleged role in the appointment of one of the involved parties,» the report from Radio U. de Chile states.

Moreover, the Canal 13 report indicates that authorities are seeking to verify these mentions and whether there was any financial or political compensation directed towards the senator by Yamil Najle.

🔴 Exclusivo T13: Fiscalía inicia investigación por mención de Paulina Vodanovic en escucha de “Muñeca bielorrusa” https://t.co/QrJQViIhY4 — T13 (@T13) January 17, 2026

We will continue to provide updates on this situation. Read more on this topic:

El Ciudadano