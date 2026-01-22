Belarusian Scandal: Senator Paulina Vodanovic Under Investigation as ‘Person of Interest’ Following Repeated Mentions in OS-7 Phone Taps

According to various national media reports, the investigation into Socialist leader Paulina Vodanovic began in late 2025 after Carabineros forwarded phone interceptions involving real estate registrars Sergio Yáber (Puente Alto) and Yamil Najle (Chillán), both implicated in the primary bribery case, referencing Vodanovic's alleged role in the appointment of one of the involved parties.

Belarusian Scandal: Senator Paulina Vodanovic Under Investigation as ‘Person of Interest’ Following Repeated Mentions in OS-7 Phone Taps
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Trama Bielorrusa: Senadora PS Paulina Vodanovic es investigada como «sujeto de interés» tras ser mencionada en forma reiterada en escuchas telefónicas del OS-7

Recent reports reveal that the Regional Prosecutor of Los Lagos, Carmen Gloria Wittwer, has initiated a «strictly confidential» investigation into Senator Paulina Vodanovic, president of the Socialist Party (PS). Vodanovic is allegedly mentioned «repeatedly» in phone interceptions conducted by the OS-7 unit of Carabineros in connection with the so-called «Belarusian scandal.»

According to media outlets such as Canal 13 and Radio U. de Chile, the probe commenced in late 2025 after OS-7 forwarded recordings involving real estate registrars Sergio Yáber (Puente Alto) and Yamil Najle (Chillán), both implicated in the main bribery case.

In this context, Vodanovic has been classified by the Public Ministry as a «person of interest» within this investigation.

«According to case evidence, one key recording captures a conversation between a supposed ‘judicial operator’ and one of the registrars, during which the senator’s name is mentioned repeatedly, alluding to her alleged role in the appointment of one of the involved parties,» the report from Radio U. de Chile states.

Moreover, the Canal 13 report indicates that authorities are seeking to verify these mentions and whether there was any financial or political compensation directed towards the senator by Yamil Najle.

We will continue to provide updates on this situation. Read more on this topic:

Same «modus operandi»: Lawyers implicated in the «Belarusian scandal» filed complaints against Daniel Jadue in the Achifarp case

Former Deputy Silber, «effective collaborator» in the Belarusian scandal, reveals Vivanco’s plan to incapacitate other ministers and seize control of his chamber in the Supreme Court

El Ciudadano

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

Democrats Align with Kast for Second Round Amid Party Dissolution

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Senator Gahona's Daughter Worked for Yáber, Now Charged with Money Laundering, Before Interim Notary Appointment in San Miguel

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

New Revelations in the Belarusian Scheme: Republican Deputy Cristián Araya Received $1.7 Million from Money Laundering Suspect Sergio Yáber

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

San Miguel Appeals Court Initiates Administrative Investigation Against Property Registrar and Notaries in 'Belarusian Doll' Case

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Former Judge Ulloa Allegedly Voted for Yáber as Registrar While Receiving Monthly Payments of $1 Million

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Corruption Scandal in Gendarmería: Seven Officials Granted Preventive Detention in Puerto Montt Jail Corruption Network

Hace 7 días
The Citizen

Judicial Prosecutor Suspends Supreme Court Minister Diego Simpertigue Amid Belarusian Network Corruption Investigation

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Supreme Court Minister Diego Simpertigue Under Investigation: Requests Made to Customs, Police, and Foreign Affairs Over Travel Links to Belarusian Scheme

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Arrest Orders Issued for Attorneys Mario Vargas and Eduardo Lagos in Codelco Embezzlement Scheme Linked to Belarusian Firm

Hace 3 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano