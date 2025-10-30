Bolivian Senator Criticizes Johannes Kaiser for Misstatements About Bolivia’s Capital

Original article: Senador boliviano destruyó a Johannes Kaiser por dichos contra Bolivia: «Si quiere hablar de otro país, por lo menos que aprenda cuál es la capital»

Bolivian Senator José Manuel Ormachea harshly criticized remarks made by far-right Chilean presidential candidate Johannes Kaiser, who, in reference to the issue of car smuggling between the two countries, threatened that if elected, «no Chilean car will ever be auctioned again. If we are humiliated like that again, I assure you it will be very difficult for you in La Paz. And you will have to change the name of the capital.»

What Kaiser clearly does not understand is that the constitutional capital of Bolivia is Sucre, not La Paz, which merely hosts the executive and legislative branches.

This was pointed out by the recently elected Senator Ormachea, who emphatically stated, in reference to Kaiser, that «if he wants to talk about another country, he should at least learn what its capital is.»

«It is important to be informed before commenting on other countries; any opinion about our nation should stem from respect and a basic understanding of its history and structure,» noted the Bolivian parliamentarian.

Ormachea responds to Kaiser: “He should learn what the capital of Bolivia is before speaking” The elected senator for the Free Alliance, José Manuel Ormachea, criticized statements made by Chilean candidate Johannes Kaiser after he made comments about Bolivia. Ormachea… pic.twitter.com/y9LW5yyI56 — EL POPULAR BOLIVIA (@popularbolivia) October 30, 2025

Continue reading:

El Ciudadano