Original article: Santiago: Camila Vaccaro presenta en concierto su tercer disco «El Gabinete de las Condenadas»

Camila Vaccaro to Showcase Her Third Album «The Cabinet of the Condemned» in Concert in Santiago

Established as one of the most unique and daring voices in the new Chilean music scene, artist Camila Vaccaro returns to the stage with a work that intertwines music, historical memory, and performance art, transforming the concert format into an immersive theatrical experience.

Her project, «The Cabinet of the Condemned,» is a musical and performative homage to seven women from various periods in Chilean history, whose lives were marked by social, judicial, religious, or media condemnation.

Two years after its initial release, this work is reactivated on stage as an artistic exercise in memory, symbolic justice, and critical reflection on women’s roles in official history.

«This concert is history, it is education. In times of such denial, it becomes a space for memory and significant experience. It is a sensitive space that is important to exist,» states Camila Vaccaro.

Breaking away from traditional concert structures, the experience begins in the reception area, where the audience can explore the venue while reading about the women who inspire each song, alongside quotes and texts gathered during the research process.

These profiles, developed in collaboration with Paola Miño, allow for an initial approach to the conceptual universe of the project. Moreover, in this same space, attendees can leave their own «condemnation» in a secret mailbox, actively contributing to the collective and ever-evolving dimension of this work.

An Album as an Act of Memory

Released in 2024, «The Cabinet of the Condemned» is Camila Vaccaro’s third studio album. The album features the stories of seven women—Rosa Faúndez, Carmen Marín, María Soledad Opazo, María del Carmen Martínez, María Angélica Andreoli Bravo, María Hernández ‘La Pulga’, and ‘The One from the Patio’—along with four tracks that serve as a narrative framework for a larger story.

Musically, the album traverses a diverse palette that engages with folk (Las Condenadas), ranchera (El Abrazo del Vino), roots rock (La Desviada), and identity reflection (Chile), solidifying a distinctive language where popular song, sound experimentation, and social poetry converge.

The album was recorded live during the winter of 2023 at Estudios La Makinita, with visual art by Carla Vaccaro, who, alongside Paola Miño, also developed an illustrated fanzine that accompanies the project, integrating image, text, and music into an expanded editorial proposal.

The concert is scheduled for Thursday, March 26, at 8:30 PM at Sala SCD Egaña. Tickets are already on sale at portaldisc.com

Artistic Journey

Camila Vaccaro is a Chilean composer, performer, and instrumentalist. Her work fuses words with sounds from the accordion, piano, jarana, and bombo legüero.

She has released the albums «La Bruja» (2018), «Drama Dramática» (2023), and «The Cabinet of the Condemned» (2024), establishing a unique language where popular music, rock, and improvisation interact.

The band Los Reales features Rodrigo Rojas on electric guitar, Edén Carrasco on saxophone and electric bass, and Pancho Craddock on drums.

El Ciudadano