«Capitalism Works Well Until It Needs to Steal Oil from a Socialist Country»: Catalan MP’s Strong Critique in Spain’s Congress

"The U.S. has bombed, intervened, murdered, and kidnapped across the globe. It has done this in Guatemala, Chile, Cuba, Bolivia, Angola, Nigeria, Iraq, Yemen, Syria... I could spend the 10 minutes I have listing countries," stated Gabriel Rufián, spokesperson for the leftist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya.

«Capitalism Works Well Until It Needs to Steal Oil from a Socialist Country»: Catalan MP’s Strong Critique in Spain’s Congress
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: «El capitalismo funciona bien hasta que tiene que robarle el petróleo a un país socialista»: La aplaudida intervención de diputado catalán en el Congreso de España

«Capitalism Works Well Until It Needs to Steal Oil from a Socialist Country»: Catalan MP’s Strong Critique in Spain’s Congress

In a highly discussed speech at the Congress of Spain, Gabriel Rufián, the Catalan MP and spokesperson for Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya, criticized the current policies of U.S. President Donald Trump, stating that they are «nothing new.»

«Nothing, absolutely nothing that is happening is something new. The U.S. has been doing this for 80 years and has done it 80 times in 80 different countries, just like what it did the other day in Venezuela. It is nothing new,» the Catalan legislator expressed.

«The U.S. has bombed, intervened, murdered, and kidnapped across the globe. It has done this in Guatemala, Chile, Cuba, Bolivia, Angola, Nigeria, Iraq, Yemen, Syria… I could spend the 10 minutes I have listing countries,» Rufián added, emphasizing that the reasons behind these aggressions are also not new.

«It has always done it for the same reason: either for money or for oil, or both. It always boils down to the same motive, because they know capitalism works so well that it occasionally needs to go and steal oil from a socialist country. That’s how well it works,» he concluded with a hint of irony.

Continue reading on this topic:

Iran

Trump Threatens to «Erase Iran from the Map» and Tehran Warns Its Armed Forces «Will Not Hesitate to Respond with Everything»

How Great Britain Helped Trump Destabilize Venezuela

El Ciudadano

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

"We Will Govern the Country": Preparing for an Illegal Occupation in Venezuela

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Colombian President Petro Challenges COP 30: Declares Climate Summits 'Spectacles' and Calls for a Revolution Against Fossil Capitalism

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Trump Declares "Total Access" to Venezuelan Oil as Milei Refutes Claims of U.S. Oil Seizure

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Alejandro Navarro's Bold Stance: "The Issue Isn't Maduro, It's the Sovereignty of Nations"

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

"Multipolarity Means Building Leadership Free from U.S. Power and Control": Interview with Dani Balbi, Rio de Janeiro State Legislator

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Gustavo Petro: "Stop Defaming Me, Mr. Trump—That's Not How You Threaten a Latin American President"

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Debunking the Imperial Illusion: A Response to Elliott Abrams' Justification for Regime Change in Venezuela

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Senator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "It’s Not About Drugs, It’s About Oil" in Response to Trump’s Actions on Venezuela

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Returns to Antofagasta with 10 Concrete Commitments for Northern Chile's Development

Hace 2 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano