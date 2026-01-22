Original article: «El capitalismo funciona bien hasta que tiene que robarle el petróleo a un país socialista»: La aplaudida intervención de diputado catalán en el Congreso de España

«Capitalism Works Well Until It Needs to Steal Oil from a Socialist Country»: Catalan MP’s Strong Critique in Spain’s Congress

In a highly discussed speech at the Congress of Spain, Gabriel Rufián, the Catalan MP and spokesperson for Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya, criticized the current policies of U.S. President Donald Trump, stating that they are «nothing new.»

«Nothing, absolutely nothing that is happening is something new. The U.S. has been doing this for 80 years and has done it 80 times in 80 different countries, just like what it did the other day in Venezuela. It is nothing new,» the Catalan legislator expressed.

«The U.S. has bombed, intervened, murdered, and kidnapped across the globe. It has done this in Guatemala, Chile, Cuba, Bolivia, Angola, Nigeria, Iraq, Yemen, Syria… I could spend the 10 minutes I have listing countries,» Rufián added, emphasizing that the reasons behind these aggressions are also not new.

«It has always done it for the same reason: either for money or for oil, or both. It always boils down to the same motive, because they know capitalism works so well that it occasionally needs to go and steal oil from a socialist country. That’s how well it works,» he concluded with a hint of irony.

«Capitalism works well until it needs to steal oil from a socialist country»—like the North American empire with Venezuela. Great intervention in Congress by @gabrielrufianpic.twitter.com/lfPznYY4la — Aníbal Garzón 🌎 (@AnibalGarzon) January 21, 2026

