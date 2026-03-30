Original article: Un canto libre: Orquesta y Coro Sinfónico Usach estrenan canciones de Víctor Jara orquestadas por Sergio “Tilo” González

Celebrating Freedom: Usach Symphony Orchestra and Choir Premiere Newly Orchestrated Songs by Víctor Jara

Víctor Jara began his journey as a singer-songwriter in 1966, following several seasons as a member of the group Cuncumén and a significant career in theater direction. That year, he released his first solo songs, including a B-side that eventually became a classic: «El cigarrito.»

Exactly six decades later, «El cigarrito» will be among the compositions featured in a program dedicated entirely to the beloved singer-songwriter by the Usach Symphony Orchestra and Choir.

Titled Víctor Jara, a Free Song, ten of Jara’s songs have been orchestrated by Sergio «Tilo» González, who will conduct both ensembles alongside two soloists: Catalina Plaza, vocalist from «Catalina y Las Bordonas de Oro,» and Diego Huberman, who has established his musical career under the pseudonym «El Árbol de Diego.»

Additionally, the Mawünko Choir, made up of 30 children, will join a concert directed by Francisco Núñez Palacios, set to take place on Wednesday, April 1, at 7:30 PM at the Teatro Aula Magna Usach.

Admission is free, and tickets can be downloaded from Portaltickets HERE.

The recital will be broadcast live on Radio Usach at 94.5 FM and 50.2 on digital TV, as well as on Usach’s official YouTube channel.

«This concert is the result of a collaborative effort with Usach, with whom we have a long-standing friendship,» states Amanda Jara, president of the Víctor Jara Foundation.

«We are thrilled that maestro ‘Tilo’ González accepted this challenge. Undoubtedly, the spirit of collaboration is the foundation of all creation, and this place, the former Technical University of the State (UTE), was the last location where my father worked, precisely to create from the community. In this sense, this concert is a window of hope, beauty, and creation,» Amanda Jara added.

Sergio ‘Tilo’ González, drummer and founder of the band Congreso, previously worked on an earlier version of Víctor Jara, a Free Song, which the Usach Symphony Orchestra and Choir performed during their 2023 season.

For this occasion, the musician reviewed that score and added five more songs that will have their absolute premiere: Herminda de La Victoria, Lo único que tengo, El aparecido, En el río Mapocho, and Luchín.

«These are songs by Víctor Jara. It is not a conceptual work, but rather based on his songs,» emphasizes the composer.

In this sense, he details that «they have been modified, in the sense that his usual accompaniment and guitar phrases are replaced with different atmospheres, without losing the essence of each song. An orchestra has many elements, and I aimed to use them in a manner close to the popular. There are not many European techniques, so to speak, but I tried to play with the colors of the woodwind and string instruments.»

According to ‘Tilo’ González, the repertoire also reflects a lesser-known dimension of Víctor Jara: «These are not the most typical songs we’ve heard in other arrangements or from other groups. Of course, there are some iconic pieces like Manifiesto or Te recuerdo Amanda, but I hope the concert will have the virtue of showcasing other lesser-known songs that highlight aspects not often heard by everyone.»

The Usach Orchestra’s free concert season is funded by the Ministry of Cultures, Arts, and Heritage, which includes ten additional programs at the same Teatro Aula Magna. The detailed programming can be found at this link.

El Ciudadano