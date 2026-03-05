Chilean Band Los Muertos Revives Historical Figure Manuel Rodríguez in Intriguing Music Video

Original article: Banda penquista Los Muertos revive la figura de Manuel Rodríguez en un notable videoclip

The Chilean band Los Muertos has just launched their latest music video for the single «The Death of the Guerrilla,» which serves as a prelude to the upcoming release of their conceptual album «Manuel,» dedicated to the historic figure Manuel Rodríguez Erdoíza.

This album is set to be released on vinyl in April of this year and marks the band’s fifth studio production.

«The Death of the Guerrilla» recounts one of the most significant and tragic episodes during the Chilean War of Independence: the transfer of the national hero from the San Pablo barracks in Santiago to the Quillota prison—after being arrested under orders from Bernardo O’Higgins—and his subsequent assassination.

The song captures Rodríguez’s moments of introspection while being escorted by the 1st Battalion Hunters of the Andes under the command of Argentine Colonel Rudecindo Alvarado and Spanish Lieutenant Antonio Navarro, as he reflects upon personal sacrifice, homeland, and the impending fate that awaits him.

The narrative culminates with the recreation of the night of May 26, 1818, when Rodríguez was taken away from the camp and shot in the back in the town of Til Til, an act that ultimately established him as a symbol of struggle and social justice in Chile’s historical memory.

In this way, the musical piece reinforces that legacy from an emotional and narrative perspective, connecting the past to the present through the language of rock.

The music video was directed by Alan Labbé González and features national actor Iván Álvarez (from «El Reemplazante,» «Los Archivos del Cardenal») in the lead role of Manuel Rodríguez.

The battalion was performed by members of the Historical Cultural Association of the War of Independence, ensuring an authentic depiction of the period.

The video also includes scenes from the band’s previous audiovisual production «Son of the Wind,» used as flashbacks when the guerrilla recalls his beloved Francisca de Paula Segura y Ruiz, portrayed by actress Carmen Gloria Bresky.

Additionally, the production benefited from historical advice from Javier Campos Santander, author of the book «In the Footsteps of Manuel Rodríguez,» and guidance from horse trainer Pablo Verdugo Valenzuela.

Exterior filming took place in Nilahue Cornejo, located in the Pumanque commune of Colchagua Province, under the general coordination of Jorge Verdugo Valenzuela.

Lastly, the band scenes were filmed in a historic mansion in the city of Concepción, providing a setting that aligns with the project’s historical aesthetic.

Musically, the track was recorded and mixed by Franco Maestri at Estudio FM and mastered by Joaquín García at Audio Sólido. The musical production was led by Franco Maestri alongside Los Muertos, while Rodrigo González Ortega headed the executive production.

Formed in 2005 in Concepción, the band Los Muertos consists of musicians from Barrio Norte and San Pedro de la Paz, including Elías Jaramillo, Juan Pablo Moraga, Fabián González, Fabián Núñez, and Francisco Zamorano.

Influenced by classic rock and the Nueva Canción Chilena, the group has developed a unique sound that fuses ’70s music with elements of national folklore, establishing themselves as a reference point for folk rock in their region.

With four previous productions under their belt, the band is preparing to officially present «Manuel» across various regions of the country, reaffirming their commitment to Chile’s history and cultural identity.

Watch the video for «The Death of the Guerrilla» HERE (YouTube)

