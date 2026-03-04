Original article: Comisión de Relaciones Exteriores de la Cámara manifestará «reproche» a EEUU por sanciones contra ministro Muñoz

Chilean Foreign Relations Committee to Express ‘Disapproval’ of US Sanctions Against Minister Muñoz

The Foreign Relations Committee of the Chilean Chamber of Deputies supported a motion to express «disapproval» regarding the sanctions imposed by the US government on three officials in the Chilean government, related to the «Chile-China Express» submarine cable project.

As reported by the Chamber’s bulletin, the decision was made after hearing from Minister of Transport and Telecommunications, Juan Carlos Muñoz—one of those affected—and Foreign Minister Alberto Van Klaveren, who participated in a special session to discuss the matter.

The document currently being drafted aims to formally express a grievance against the sanctions imposed by the northern country, which are deemed arbitrary, according to the communication released by the Chamber.

The request to support the disapproval was made by Deputy Raúl Soto, who expressed, like most of the parliamentarians, his solidarity with the Secretary of State.

«It is an unjust and unilateral sanction by the US, of a personal nature, based on a state decision by Chile,» stated Deputy Soto.

Minister Muñoz and Foreign Minister Van Klaveren during their presentation to the Deputies of the Foreign Relations Committee.

