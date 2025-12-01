Original article: “Respeten únicamente los resultados oficiales”: expresidente de Colombia alerta por injerencias externas en las elecciones de Honduras

Colombian Ex-President Warns Against Foreign Interference in Honduran Elections, Urges Respect for Official Results

Former Colombian President Ernesto Samper Pizano (1994-2008) has voiced his concerns regarding foreign interference in the Honduran electoral process, urging that «only the official results» of the elections be respected.

In a message shared on his account on X, Samper, also a former Secretary General of the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR), condemned the «improper interventions by foreign governments and presidents that undermine the sovereignty and the right of the Honduran people to choose their next president.»

He also expressed concern over how the electoral process is being managed.

In his statement, he called on both international and national authorities to remain vigilant and to respect only the official results of the elections occurring this Sunday in Honduras, which will determine the president for the 2026-2030 term, with the inauguration set for January 27. Additionally, voters will select 128 incumbent legislators and their substitutes for the National Congress, 20 deputies to the Central American Parliament (Parlacen), 298 mayors, 298 deputy mayors, and 2,168 municipal councilors.

«I make a fervent appeal to all national and international authorities who are closely observing these elections, to respect and back only the official results and to ensure that a formal announcement is made only when there is a valid and authorized aggregation of the votes,» stated Samper.

He indicated that any premature announcement would be nothing more than speculation.

Ultimately, he highlighted the difficulty Central America faced in regaining democracy from drug trafficking and corruption and urged the Honduran people to uphold the official results of the electoral process.

«Even though at this moment the enemies of the government and democratic institutions are receiving external support to consolidate an absolutely illegal and unconstitutional position, I insist on my appeal to the people of Honduras to respect the outcomes of the ongoing elections so that these results are officially recognized,» the former Colombian leader emphasized.

Como expresidente de Colombia y exsecretario general de UNASUR manifiesto que en mi país y en América Latina estamos muy preocupados por el curso que están tomando las elecciones en Honduras, no solamente por las injerencias indebidas de gobiernos y presidentes extranjeros que… — Ernesto Samper Pizano (@ernestosamperp) November 30, 2025

Samper’s remarks came in response to statements from U.S. President Donald Trump, who publicly expressed support for the businessman and right-wing candidate from the National Party, Nasry Asfura, stating that should Asfura win the election, his administration would grant clemency to former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández, who has been convicted in the U.S. for drug trafficking offenses.

The Republican magnate also threatened to withhold cooperation with the Central American nation if candidate Rixi Moncada from the Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre) were elected.

Rixi Moncada Calls for Vigilance in Vote Counting

As polling closed on Sunday, Moncada shared a message on her social media, combining gratitude and warnings. On one hand, she appreciated the support from voters for her economic and democratic reform proposals; on the other hand, she urged her followers to remain vigilant and “on standby until the final results are obtained” with all vote counts completed.

“I ask you to stay on standby until we receive the final results with 100% of the presidential, mayoral, and congressional acts counted,” she expressed.

The candidate also announced that she would publicly share her position once the counting process advances and the National Electoral Council continues releasing official results:

“Tomorrow (Monday) at a press conference, I will announce my political position regarding the presidential results published by the CNE (National Electoral Council),” she stated.