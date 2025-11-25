Colombina Parra Headlining and Band Competitions: The Música al Margen Festival Returns to Puente Alto for Its Eighth Edition

Original article: Con Colombina Parra y competencia de bandas: Festival Música al Margen vuelve a Puente Alto para su octava edición

The Música al Margen Festival invites the community to its eighth edition, scheduled for Friday, December 6, at the Juan Estay Cultural Center in Puente Alto.

This year, the festival’s lineup will be led by Colombina Parra, a musician, architect, visual artist, and poet—a pivotal figure in contemporary Chilean art known for her unrestricted exploration of rock, folklore, and experimentation.

«Colombina has forged her own path, driven by the power of her poetry and the cultural legacy of a family that is foundational to Chilean art. Her concert, set for 8:30 PM and free with prior registration, is expected to be one of the festival’s highlights,» said the event’s organizers, noting that Colombina Parra will welcome Noelia Ortiz, a student from the Puente Alto Rock School, and Nicole Naomi, bassist from San Ramón, to the stage.

Bass Clinic by Founder of Fulano

In the 2025 rendition, Música al Margen will mark a significant training opportunity with a Bass Clinic led by Jorge Campos, former member of Congreso and Santiago del Nuevo Extremo, and founder of Fulano, one of the most influential bands in Chilean jazz rock.

The musician will share his knowledge with new generations on Wednesday, December 3, at 7:00 PM at the La Casona Cultural Space in La Florida.

Joining him will be Miguel Bahamonde, a sound engineer, producer, and audio designer with over three decades of experience across Chile, England, Mexico, and the United States. He has worked on more than 100 Spanish-dubbed films, over 100 mastered albums, and 17 years in recording studios, collaborating with artists such as Moby, Inti-Illimani, Francesca Ancarola, Lucybell, Saiko, and Myriam Hernández, among others.

In recent years, he has developed projects in Dolby Atmos for Estudios del Sur and is currently an independent producer and instructor at the Modern School of Music. His open session will take place on Saturday, December 6, at 6:00 PM at the Juan Estay Cultural Center.

The festival will also feature an audiovisual showcase of the documentary Colombina, directed by Víctor Vidangossy, which will be screened on Friday, December 5, at 7:00 PM, followed by a discussion at the same cultural center.

Colombina Parra, Jorge Campos, and Miguel Bahamonde. Organized by the Cine Ideas Cultural Center and the production company Ojo Indiscreto, the Música al Margen Festival is funded by the National Music Promotion Fund and supported by the Municipality of Puente Alto and its Cultural Corporation.

Emerging Bands Encounter

Another cornerstone of the event is its encounter for emerging bands, which received 95 applications from various municipalities in the Metropolitan Region this year.

After being evaluated by a specialized jury, three finalist groups were selected: Berros For Free (punk blues), Dominica (alternative rock), and Bluewaves (rock/metal). These bands will compete for the top spot on the festival’s main stage, sharing the lineup with established artists and reinforcing the event’s collaborative and decentralized spirit.

The jury for this edition includes Javier Sanfeliú, Juan Guillermo Carrasco, Pedro Melo, and Beto Arán—renowned figures in the musical and media landscape, offering their expert perspective on the competing proposals.

“Additionally, the audience will enjoy a performance by RÓMULO’S, a prominent local band from Puente Alto that has made a name for itself in the capital’s music scene with its powerful and original proposal. It’s also worth noting that the festival will be broadcast via streaming on our official website and social media, with support from community channels that are media partners of Música al Margen this year,” the organizers highlighted.

El Ciudadano