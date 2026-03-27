Coquimbo Launches Mistral Festival 2026 Focused on Rural Education

The "Dame la Mano" festival aims to reinterpret Gabriela Mistral's legacy from a contemporary perspective, emphasizing her role as an educator and her connection to rural communities. Thus, more than just a cultural event, it serves as a space where art, education, and community converge.

Coquimbo Launches Mistral Festival 2026 Focused on Rural Education
The Citizen

Original article: Coquimbo lanza el Festival Mistraliano 2026 con foco en la educación rural

With a strong emphasis on art and education, the organization La Gran Lucila, in collaboration with the Rural Arts House Lucila Godoy Alcayaga and the Municipality of Coquimbo, has kicked off the fifth edition of the Mistralian Festival «Dame la Mano 2026,» an initiative aimed at preserving the educational and social legacy of Gabriela Mistral.

The event will run until April 24 at the Rural Arts House (in La Cantera), and this edition will place special focus on working with students from rural areas, in line with Mistral’s beginnings as a teacher.

Activities include painting, music, and body expression workshops, artistic mediation sessions, and direct involvement from educational communities, all aimed at connecting art with real formative processes.

However, the festival is not only targeted at students. It also features live music performances, puppet theater, literary and musical creation contests, and the musicalization of Mistral’s poems, activities designed to engage audiences with the Nobel laureate’s work through diverse artistic expressions.

Mariana Palma, in charge of the Rural Arts House Lucila Godoy Alcayaga, highlighted the festival’s focus: «We aim to value Mistral’s connection to the rural world, not only through literature but also in terms of education and human rights. This is a holistic view of her legacy.»

Closing with Local Art

The festival will conclude on April 24 with awards for participants, artistic displays, and a performance by the regional band Sexto Sol.

“Initiatives like this address a historical gap, such as limited access to cultural activities in rural areas and the reduced artistic offerings outside urban centers,” added the event organizers.

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