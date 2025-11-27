Original article: “DIG! XX”: Llega a Centro Arte Alameda la versión restaurada del documental sobre The Brian Jonestown Massacre y The Dandy Warhols

DIG! XX: The Restored Documentary on The Brian Jonestown Massacre and The Dandy Warhols Comes to Centro Arte Alameda

In anticipation of The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s concert in Chile on December 4 at Blondie, «DIG! XX» (2024), the restored version of the cult documentary «DIG!» featuring an additional 30 minutes, will be shown at Centro Arte Alameda – Sala CEINA. There will be two exclusive screenings: Saturday, November 29 at 4:15 PM and Tuesday, December 2 at 8:30 PM, in collaboration with Festival En Órbita, BYM Records, and Patagonia Beer.

DIG! XX (2024) revisits the intense and tumultuous relationship between two pivotal alternative rock bands of the 90s: The Dandy Warhols and The Brian Jonestown Massacre. The film chronicles their parallel yet contrasting paths, illustrating how a creative friendship transforms into rivalry as each group responds differently to the pressures of the music industry.

The narrative delves into the conflict between the quest for artistic authenticity and the demands of commercial success, revealing moments of chaos, brilliance, excesses, fights, arrests, and self-destruction, particularly surrounding the unpredictable figure of Anton Newcombe.

This new version of the film includes previously unseen material, new narrative voices, and a retrospective look at what has transpired with both projects since then, highlighting the toll it took—in terms of talent, relationships, and stability—to maintain the romantic ideal of independent rock.

Thus, DIG! XX (2024) enhances the visual and auditory quality of the original material, showcasing the powerful and unique sound of the bands: a blend of saturated guitars, psychedelic echoes from the 60s, and distorted pop melodies.

«The music of The Brian Jonestown Massacre unleashes neo-sixties psychedelia, garage, and folk rock. It’s a raw, hypnotic chaos of screeching guitars, melancholic melodies, and expansive atmospheres, reminiscent of bands like The Velvet Underground or The Rolling Stones, oscillating between the spiritual and the overwhelmed, with an intense DIY and lo-fi vibe. In contrast, The Dandy Warhols may appear more polished or dreamy pop, integrating rock with a more measured psychedelia, and Britpop infused with electronic and groove touches; a smoother, hedonistic proposal perhaps closer to Primal Scream or Blur,» reads the film’s presentation.

The screenings of DIG! XX (2024), on Saturday, November 29 at 4:15 PM and Tuesday, December 2 at 8:30 PM at Centro Arte Alameda, will have a single ticket price of $5,000, and tickets are already available on PASSLINE.

Meanwhile, tickets for The Brian Jonestown Massacre concert in Chile on December 4 at Blondie are already on sale here.

Check out the trailer for DIG! XX below:

