Discontent Grows Among Kast’s Voters Amid Rising Fuel Prices and Government Policy Shifts

Original article: “No voté por Kast para esto”: Aumenta la decepción de su electorado en medio del bencinazo y seguidilla de giros del Gobierno

Widespread Disappointment Among Kast’s Voters

Just weeks after taking office, José Antonio Kast’s government is experiencing a dramatic decline in public support, driven by a surge in fuel prices dubbed the «fuel crisis» and a series of policy decisions that starkly contradict campaign promises.

As polls from Cadem indicate a significant drop—over 10 points— in approval ratings, with disapproval soaring to 49%, the Panel Ciudadano UDD survey shows an even sharper decline: disapproval jumped from 18% to 48% in just 12 days, highlighting the high political cost of measures that directly impact the middle class and more isolated communities.

Discontent stems not only from economic factors but also from a series of decisions deemed a betrayal by voters. The cuts affecting sensitive areas such as $72 billion less investment in security amidst a crisis, tax reductions for large businesses, new charges on student loans, and restrictions on free education have bred frustration. Moreover, a significant personal contradiction is unveiled: in 2021, Kast promised to halve his salary if elected, but as President, he has raised it along with those of his advisors. “NONE OF THIS WAS SUGGESTED DURING THE ELECTION CAMPAIGN,” has become a frequently echoed sentiment among those feeling deceived.

The case of Hualaihué’s mayor, Cristina Espinoza, symbolizes this growing discontent. In a widely circulated interview with Chiloé News, where her community supported Kast with over 70%, she expressed her heartfelt concern: “I voted for him, raised my flag, but not for this disaster. My humble people lack bread and they do not know what suffering is,” she said, her voice breaking.

Espinoza condemned the rise in diesel and gasoline prices, stating it isolates remote communities, doubles food costs compared to Santiago, and makes transportation for dialysis patients unaffordable.

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Surveys agree that the rapid decline in support is linked to perceptions of economic insensitivity, intensified by the abrupt removal of the Mepco program without any transitional measures and the stark contrast between adjustments affecting lower-income citizens and tax cuts for large corporations, which will likely increase inflation and lead to record highs in essential services and food prices, benefiting only the wealthy.

“Regrets About Kast”

On social media, this phenomenon has triggered a wave of viral content, with accounts like “Regrets About Kast” capturing public discontent.

An audio clip shared by the Robin Hood account features a regretful voter who gives up defending the president: “This audio is pure gold 🤣🤣🤣🤣 This guy regrets it and doesn’t even defend himself Hahaha.”

Este Audio es puro Oro 🤣🤣🤣🤣

El Weon arrepentido ni siquiera se defiende Jajajjajaja #DisfrutandoLoVotado pic.twitter.com/zJaSFwUzGA — ROBIN HOOD (@CarlosAmpuero) March 26, 2026

The Regrets About Kast account humorously shared a video of a voter expressing frustration, stating: “don’t hide behind Mr. ‘QUIROGA’ 🤣🤣🤣🤣 let’s just laugh at these poor women.”

Jajajajajajaja no se esconda detrás del señor "QUIROGA" 🤣🤣🤣🤣 ya mejor nos reímos de estas pobres señoras, se les aviso en todos los términos lo que venía #DisfrutenLoVotado… ni siquiera acá, en este grupo la queremos por gil, y eso q acá hay de todo pic.twitter.com/a8u797YiLo — Arrepentidos de Kast (@ArrepentidosXKS) March 26, 2026

Meanwhile, PiensaPrensa reports that only two weeks after taking office, thousands have participated in pots-and-pans demonstrations that they claim “the media is not covering.”

AHORA | ESTÁ PASANADO

A SOLO 2 SEMANAS DE ASUMIR EL NUVO GOBIERNO DE JOSÉ KAST miles de personas protestan a esta hora, con cacerolazos, bocinazos y manifestaciones en las calles. Los medios no publican pic.twitter.com/kATEZ4GS4F — PIENSAPRENSA 360 mil Seguidores (@PiensaPrensa) March 26, 2026

These events are coupled with criticism from formerly supportive sectors. A post by LoretoMar, which has gained traction, encapsulates this new divide: “I admit I voted for Kast, but it’s madness to eliminate the Mepco program completely rather than gradually,” the user commented.

“Kast Has Deceived You”

Distintas formas de reírnos de los fachos pobres 🤣🤣🤣#KasTeEstafo pic.twitter.com/Wq2bMdRfPN — Alicia Reportera del Pueblo (@Roja53C) March 25, 2026

Furthermore, I wonder if @ArrepentidosXKS is aware of this new regretful voter?

Me pregunto si @ArrepentidosXKS se habrá enterado de este nuevo arrepentido pic.twitter.com/D9fin5Mudd — Felipx Allende 🪏🏳️‍🌈💜🧡 (@PipeAllendeM) March 24, 2026

Similar complaints are on the rise:

The grievances extend beyond economic issues, targeting a sense of betrayal fueled by the contrast between campaign promises and the executive’s initial decisions, which include a blanket 3% cut across all ministries, without considering differing realities.

The breakdown of trust within less than three weeks leaves Kast’s government facing a legitimacy crisis, marked by social unrest, communication failures, and a disconnection from its own electorate. As Mayor Espinoza succinctly put it, a phrase now echoed widely: “The hat is too big for him.”