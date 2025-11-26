Documentary on Migrants in Chile Showcased at the Mexico-US Border Wall

Original article: Documental sobre los migrantes en Chile fue exhibido en el muro de la frontera de México con EEUU

After receiving accolades at prestigious international festivals such as Hot Docs, Biarritz Amérique Latine, and DocsMx, the compelling documentary If You Are Going to Chile was showcased on a wall in Tijuana, at the border between Mexico and the United States. This event marked the opening of the inaugural edition of the Cinema Without Borders Festival, an international celebration that connects art, human rights, and cultural diplomacy, aimed at sparking conversations about migrating with dignity.

Written and directed by Amilcar Infante and Sebastián González Méndez, the film highlights the human aspect of the migrant crisis in northern Chile through the personal testimonies of the individuals involved.

Produced by Amilcar Films, Pejeperro Films, and Someday Productions, the documentary takes viewers on an emotional journey from the Andean high plateau and the Atacama Desert to the coastal cliffs, leading to the camps in Iquique and Alto Hospicio. Watch an exclusive preview here (Vimeo).

«On this side, dreams also exist» was seen recently at the Mexico-US border.

The tent where festival screenings took place.

Thanks to the Miradoc Premieres program, «If You Are Going to Chile» will be available in cinemas and independent theaters from Arica to Punta Arenas starting April 9, 2026.

