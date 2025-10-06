Evelyn Matthei on Chile Vamos Defections to José Antonio Kast’s Campaign: “It Shows They Don’t Have a Team of Their Own”

Presidential candidate Evelyn Matthei, backed by UDI and National Renewal (RN), offered a sharp assessment after being asked about members of her Chile Vamos coalition defecting to the far-right campaign of José Antonio Kast (Republican Party).

Recently, the governor of Arica, Diego Paco, a National Renewal member, publicly joined Kast’s team, leading the party to suspend his membership.

Meanwhile, Republican Party secretary-general Ruth Hurtado said in a radio interview that several leaders from Demócratas will also join the far-right bid “before the second round.”

Asked about the defections, Matthei said she felt “a little sad” that Kast’s camp is relying on figures from Chile Vamos, Demócratas, and Amarillos, arguing that this “shows they don’t have a team of their own.”

This latest controversy comes amid a sustained dip for Evelyn Matthei in polling ahead of the November presidential election, where she remains behind Jeannette Jara and Kast. Keep reading:

El Ciudadano