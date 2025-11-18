Original article: «Las cosas extraordinarias»: Obra que ilumina la conversación sobre salud mental llega a Teatro San Ginés

«Every Brilliant Thing»: A Play That Sparks Conversation on Mental Health Arrives at Teatro San Ginés

Starting on November 21, the Teatro San Ginés (Sala Club) will host the play «Every Brilliant Thing» (Las cosas extraordinarias), an adaptation of the acclaimed solo performance by British playwright Duncan Macmillan (with Jonny Donahoe), which has touched audiences in over 60 countries.

Produced by Fulgor, this Chilean adaptation features Lucas Sáez Collins in the lead role and is directed by Amalia Cuevas. The production aims to create an intimate, engaging, and reflective theatrical experience centered on mental health, family bonds, and memories.

The narrative follows a character who, at the age of 7, starts to compile a list of all the «extraordinary things» that make life worth living, as a way to help his mother cope with her own demons and suicidal thoughts.

From the joy of enjoying ice cream to the butterflies of first love, this list expands alongside him, becoming a testament to the search for meaning in difficult times.

Amalia Cuevas, the director, emphasizes, «This play invites us to talk about the sadness we all experience, from a tender and loving perspective. It encourages us to laugh and feel emotional through memories of our childhood and adolescence.»

The production strikes a balance between darkness and hope, using humor and tenderness as guiding threads, with a brave and necessary approach to normalizing conversations about mental health. In «Every Brilliant Thing,» the audience is invited to actively participate in the story, taking on roles and contributing to the narrative, fostering an atmosphere of empathy.

«No one is forced to do anything here. It’s an interactive play, but you can also comfortably watch it from your seat. We approach the audience with great care, gradually involving them,» adds the director.

The connection between the actor and the audience is so powerful that the British newspaper The Guardian has labeled the play a «global phenomenon» for its ability to «create a community.»

For this local adaptation, Chilean references have been incorporated to ensure that the list of «extraordinary things» and the story resonate directly with the collective imagination, including mentions of Fantasilandia, Mampato, and Los Prisioneros.

Additionally, a partnership with the organization Quédate, a suicide prevention program, has been established. After each of the first eight performances, there will be a discussion with experts from the organization.

Coordinates

«Every Brilliant Thing», by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe.

Cast: Lucas Sáez Collins.

Direction and Adaptation: Amalia Cuevas.

Location: Centro Cultural San Ginés, Sala Club (Mallinkrodt 76, Providencia).

Dates and Times: November 21, 22, 28, and 29 at 8:30 PM.

Tickets: Available through Ticketmaster

El Ciudadano