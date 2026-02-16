Exploring Gaza Through Personal Perspectives: Photo Exhibit Opens at Valparaíso Cultural Park

This exhibit encourages visitors to view Gaza through an intimate and human lens: through the eyes of its children, the residents who sustain life amidst devastation, and those who resist by sharing their stories.

The Embassy of the State of Palestine in Chile, along with the Valparaíso Cultural Park and the Arab Union Club of Viña del Mar and Valparaíso, invites the community to the exhibition «Exploring Gaza Through Personal Perspectives.»

Through photographs, tapestries, images, engravings, and narratives, the exhibition offers a journey through memory, dignity, and storytelling as acts of resistance.

«The photographs, sourced from UNRWA-Spain and the archive of the International Red Cross, serve as visual records that support this narrative,» explained representatives from the Palestinian Embassy in Chile.

Additionally, the artworks engage with poignant questions from Gazan Palestinian children, directly addressing the audience.

«More than just explaining, the exhibition aims to humanize and remind us that behind the statistics are lives, voices, and perspectives that deserve to be heard,» added officials from the diplomatic mission.

«Exploring Gaza Through Personal Perspectives» will be inaugurated on February 20th at 5:00 PM in the Valparaíso Cultural Park. The exhibition will be open to the public from that date until March 13th, with free admission.

