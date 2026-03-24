Frente Amplio Rebukes Minister Quiroz for «Irresponsibly» Claiming Chile is in Bankruptcy

Through a statement, the coalition rejected the increase in fuel prices and questioned Finance Minister Quiroz's justification for it: "A quick look at the figures reveals that the country has levels of debt and public spending well below the OECD averages, and a deficit situation similar to that left by previous administrations," they noted, adding that Kast's government seeks to impose its ideological agenda "at the expense of the peace of Chilean families."

Frente Amplio Rebukes Minister Quiroz for «Irresponsibly» Claiming Chile is in Bankruptcy
The Citizen

Original article: Frente Amplio: Ministro Quiroz «miente de manera totalmente irresponsable al señalar que Chile enfrenta una situación de Estado en quiebra»

In a public statement, Frente Amplio expressed its opposition to the rise in fuel prices, which they attribute to the government’s choice to deactivate stabilization mechanisms that previously shielded families from financial strain.

The coalition asserted that what is happening is not an unavoidable crisis but rather a political decision: the government opted to pass the costs of international uncertainty directly onto the people instead of utilizing available tools to soften the impact.

They sharply criticized Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz, stating that he «irresponsibly lies» by claiming that Chile faces a state of bankruptcy.

«A quick look at the figures reveals that the country has levels of debt and public spending well below the OECD averages, and experiences a deficit situation similar to that left by previous administrations,» the Frente Amplio’s statement continued.

Ideological Agenda

For the FA, the core issue is different: while mechanisms like Mepco, which helped mitigate price increases of up to hundreds of pesos per liter, are being eliminated, the government simultaneously promotes tax cuts that mainly benefit higher-income sectors.

«In this way, they seek to impose their ideological agenda of lowering taxes and shrinking the state at the expense of the well-being of Chilean families. This establishes a clear pattern from the new government where ordinary citizens must make significant sacrifices while the burdens are eased for those who are wealthier,» they added.

Finally, Frente Amplio urged President Kast’s government to restore price stabilization mechanisms for fuel, conduct a thorough assessment of the inflationary effects of fuel price increases—and implement effective measures to support the public—and engage in an honest discussion about the fiscal situation, «without resorting to falsehoods that contaminate the debate and harm Chile’s institutional integrity.»

Read the full statement below:

Keep reading about this topic:

“Empty Treasury”: Updated Figures Disprove Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz’s Claim

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