Global Achievement: The Lancet Highlights Chile’s Successful Campaign Against Respiratory Syncytial Virus on Its Cover

"Public Health Lessons from the Southern Hemisphere" is the title of the article published in the November 2025 edition of the prestigious medical journal, which was immediately shared and highlighted "proudly" by President Gabriel Boric.

Autor: The Citizen
Original article: Logro mundial: Revista británica The Lancet destacó en su portada la exitosa campaña de Chile contra el virus sincicial

The esteemed UK medical journal The Lancet featured Chile’s successful campaign in the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) on the cover of its November 2025 edition, noting that the country has experienced no deaths from this respiratory illness, which primarily affects children under the age of two, over the past two years.

Entitled «Public Health Lessons from the Southern Hemisphere,» the article was shared «proudly» by President Gabriel Boric.

«The Lancet is the most prestigious medical journal globally. Today, it highlights our public policy against RSV through vaccination, which has successfully ensured that no infants have died from this cause in the last two years,» the President stated on his social media account X.

Meanwhile, the Medical College of Chile also emphasized the significance of this news, recalling that it represents an «evidence-based» policy led by the Ministry of Health and the Government of Chile, supported by scientific backing from the Complex Engineering Systems Institute (ISCI).

The article is available online at the journal’s website The Lancet HERE

