«Govern for the Country, Not for the Few»: Legislators Urge President Kast Over Rising Fuel Prices

Original article: «Gobierne para el país, no para unos pocos»: Parlamentarios y parlamentarias emplazan a Kast por fuerte alza de los combustibles

From the National Congress in Valparaíso, opposition legislators confronted President Kast regarding the significant increase in fuel prices due to the operation of the Mepco – Fuel Price Stabilization Mechanism – urging him to govern «for the country and not for the few.»

Senator Fabiola Campillai first pointed out that Kast’s decision will significantly raise the cost of basic goods: «For you at home, the price of bread will go up, rice will cost more, and medications even more so. All this while government advisors might earn more than a former president, and the wealthiest will see their taxes reduced,» Campillai questioned.

According to the senator, «Chile is currently facing government indifference that becomes increasingly contradictory each day.»

«During the campaign, candidate Kast expressed outrage about rising fuel prices, and today, President Kast asks us ‘not to criticize the government’ for measures they themselves implemented amid the crisis over fuel prices, which will only increase the cost of living for all Chileans,» the parliamentarian added.

«President, govern for the country, not for a few. Chileans do not deserve to pay for a poorly managed crisis,» emphasized Senator Campillai.

«Responsibility and Protection»

Meanwhile, Gonzalo Winter, a deputy from the Broad Front, reminded everyone that «when he was in opposition, Kast recorded videos next to gas stations blaming Boric for fuel prices. He omitted the influence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Now his government announces a $370 rise in gasoline and $580 in diesel.»

«There have always been external factors. Oil prices will always be affected by wars and crises beyond our control,» Winter added, stating that as an opposition they are willing «to seriously discuss how to reduce dependence on oil and move towards energy security. But this cannot happen by transferring immediate costs to families. Transitions require responsibility and protection.»

In the same vein, Senator Karol Cariola (PC) stated, «It is inconsistent that during an ‘emergency’ the government relieves the super-rich while increasing costs for working and middle-class families,» as she reminded us, «the rise in fuel prices will severely impact households, driving up the cost of living, basic foods, fruits, vegetables, and bread.»

On his part, Deputy Jaime Araya (Ind.) criticized that «Minister Quiroz, whom I liken to a ‘Milei de fruna’, knows there are tools to cushion these increases, like suspending the specific fuel tax, yet chooses not to use them.»

«It is outrageous that the government drafts statements to spread falsehoods, claiming this is the highest price in history. Yes, there is an international crisis, but it is not inevitable that the middle class bears the brunt: it’s a political decision,» fumed the parliamentarian.

Finally, Senator Daniella Cicardini (PS) warned of the «domino effect» that Kast’s measure will create on living costs.

«While families juggle to make ends meet, Kast punishes them by raising living expenses, while simultaneously lowering taxes for the richest 1% in our country, easing the burden on the powerful. This is a provocation to the Chilean people,» the socialist parliamentarian stated.

✅ We are not like Kast’s opposition: we will not harm Chile for political gain. That is why we just approved the project that freezes the price of kerosene. But Minister Quiroz, who seems to be a «Milei de fruna», knows there are tools to mitigate these… pic.twitter.com/f11BNb6NU1 — Jaime Araya Diputado (@Dip_JaimeAraya) March 24, 2026

The official account of the State of Chile has just published that the State is in a state of bankruptcy. Just another tweet in their social media fight against political adversaries. A bankrupt state is a state that declares to the world that it cannot… https://t.co/i89xbGBZ2u — Gonzalo Winter 🇨🇱 (@gonzalowinter) March 24, 2026

The rise in fuel prices will severely impact households across the country, driving up the cost of basic foods, fruits, vegetables, and bread. It is inconsistent that during an «emergency» the government relieves the super-rich while raising… pic.twitter.com/NWQvSv8ZSB — Karol Cariola Oliva (@KarolCariola) March 24, 2026

Chileans do not deserve to pay the consequences while the rich see their taxes reduced. pic.twitter.com/ZukqJZ7HE0 — Senator Fabiola Campillai (@DignidadFabiola) March 24, 2026

Senator Cicardini (PS): “Kast’s fuel price hike is a hit to the pockets of Chilean families” Senator Daniella Cicardini addressed President José Antonio Kast regarding the recently announced fuel price increase by Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz, pointing… pic.twitter.com/VmJArIBucL — El Ciudadano (@El_Ciudadano) March 24, 2026

Continue reading on this topic:

The Citizen