«Govern for the Country, Not for the Few»: Legislators Urge President Kast Over Rising Fuel Prices

Original article: «Gobierne para el país, no para unos pocos»: Parlamentarios y parlamentarias emplazan a Kast por fuerte alza de los combustibles
From the National Congress in Valparaíso, opposition legislators confronted President Kast regarding the significant increase in fuel prices due to the operation of the Mepco – Fuel Price Stabilization Mechanism – urging him to govern «for the country and not for the few.»
Senator Fabiola Campillai first pointed out that Kast’s decision will significantly raise the cost of basic goods: «For you at home, the price of bread will go up, rice will cost more, and medications even more so. All this while government advisors might earn more than a former president, and the wealthiest will see their taxes reduced,» Campillai questioned.
According to the senator, «Chile is currently facing government indifference that becomes increasingly contradictory each day.»
«During the campaign, candidate Kast expressed outrage about rising fuel prices, and today, President Kast asks us ‘not to criticize the government’ for measures they themselves implemented amid the crisis over fuel prices, which will only increase the cost of living for all Chileans,» the parliamentarian added.
«President, govern for the country, not for a few. Chileans do not deserve to pay for a poorly managed crisis,» emphasized Senator Campillai.
«Responsibility and Protection»
Meanwhile, Gonzalo Winter, a deputy from the Broad Front, reminded everyone that «when he was in opposition, Kast recorded videos next to gas stations blaming Boric for fuel prices. He omitted the influence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Now his government announces a $370 rise in gasoline and $580 in diesel.»
«There have always been external factors. Oil prices will always be affected by wars and crises beyond our control,» Winter added, stating that as an opposition they are willing «to seriously discuss how to reduce dependence on oil and move towards energy security. But this cannot happen by transferring immediate costs to families. Transitions require responsibility and protection.»
In the same vein, Senator Karol Cariola (PC) stated, «It is inconsistent that during an ‘emergency’ the government relieves the super-rich while increasing costs for working and middle-class families,» as she reminded us, «the rise in fuel prices will severely impact households, driving up the cost of living, basic foods, fruits, vegetables, and bread.»
On his part, Deputy Jaime Araya (Ind.) criticized that «Minister Quiroz, whom I liken to a ‘Milei de fruna’, knows there are tools to cushion these increases, like suspending the specific fuel tax, yet chooses not to use them.»
«It is outrageous that the government drafts statements to spread falsehoods, claiming this is the highest price in history. Yes, there is an international crisis, but it is not inevitable that the middle class bears the brunt: it’s a political decision,» fumed the parliamentarian.
Finally, Senator Daniella Cicardini (PS) warned of the «domino effect» that Kast’s measure will create on living costs.
«While families juggle to make ends meet, Kast punishes them by raising living expenses, while simultaneously lowering taxes for the richest 1% in our country, easing the burden on the powerful. This is a provocation to the Chilean people,» the socialist parliamentarian stated.
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