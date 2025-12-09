Honduran President Decries Trump’s Interference in National Politics, Calls It an Ongoing Electoral Coup

Original article: Presidenta de Honduras condenó injerencia de Trump en la política interna del país y acusó «golpe electoral en curso»

The President of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, asserted on Tuesday that the country is experiencing an «electoral coup» and stated her intention to seek international support to defend the sovereign will of the Honduran people, criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump for meddling in the nation’s internal politics.

«We are undergoing a process marked by threats, coercion, manipulation of the PREP (Preliminary Electoral Results Transmission System), and distortion of popular will. These actions constitute an ongoing electoral coup that we will report to the United Nations, the European Union, CELAC, the OAS, and other international bodies,» announced the Head of State.

«As President and as a woman who emerged from the Resistance, it is my duty to defend democracy, national dignity, and the sovereign will of the people. This is an unwavering mandate of our Constitution,» added President Xiomara Castro.

«That is why I assert that these elections, as revealed by the 26 audios presented, are tainted with nullity. Democracy cannot exist without justice; the Honduran people must never accept processes tainted by interference, manipulation, and blackmail,» emphasized the President.

«In these elections, the people have been subjected to coercion, blackmail, extortion, traps, fraud, and manipulation (…); these threats constitute a direct attack on the popular will. From here, I condemn U.S. President Donald Trump’s interference when he threatened the Honduran people that if they voted for a brave and patriotic candidate from the Free Party, Rixi Moncada, there would be consequences,» stated Xiomara Castro.

According to the President, «those statements violated the most sacred principle of our Constitution: sovereignty resides in the Honduran people, exclusively in the Honduran people.»

«Allies of Drug Traffickers»

The President also addressed the right-wing factions in Honduras: «Conservatives from Washington have decided to ally with drug traffickers and gangs, which operated with impunity from within the State for 12 years and 7 months. These alliances seek to restore the old order that turned Honduras into a narco-state, forced thousands of Hondurans to migrate, and aims to prevent the people from advancing in their process of reconstruction,» recalled Xiomara Castro.

