Jeannette Jara Challenges Kast Over Bulletproof Glass: «If He Distrusts His People, Shouldn’t They Distrust Him Too?»

Original article: Jeannette Jara repasa a Kast por «vidrio antibalas»: «Si alguien desconfía de su pueblo, a lo mejor es hora de que el pueblo empiece a desconfiar de él»

During a massive campaign event in Concepción, candidate Jeannette Jara criticized her opponent, José Antonio Kast, who recently used bulletproof glass at one of his events in Viña del Mar.

Amid applause, Jara, representing the Unity for Chile coalition, stated, «You will never see me hiding behind bulletproof glass from you (…) because if someone distrusts his people, maybe it’s time for the people to start distrusting him,» she remarked.

For the former minister, Kast is «trying to create a situation in Chile that has never occurred, where someone attacks a presidential candidate, aiming to instill even more fear in a populace that is already scared (…) I don’t understand how someone running for President thinks he needs to be locked up,» Jara questioned.

A strong message from Jeannette Jara to José Kast during her closing event in Concepción: «You will never see me hiding behind bulletproof glass from you, because if someone distrusts his people, maybe it’s time for the people to start distrusting him» #JaraEnPrimeraVuelta… pic.twitter.com/CLomFxSGBS — H (@hernan_sr) November 8, 2025

As this report was being finalized (21:30 hours Chile time), Álvaro Henríquez and the band Los Petinellis were closing the campaign event in Plaza de la Independencia, Concepción, as noted by several attendees. Previously, artists Juanito Ayala, Lali de la Hoz, and the group Raíces Rítmicas had performed, in addition to Jara’s speech.

Alvaro Henríquez and Los Petinellis close the campaign event for @jeannette_jara at Plaza de la Independencia in Concepción #Jara pic.twitter.com/iXndJclzLu — juan aravena (@juanaravenap) November 8, 2025

In #Concepcion, a miner’s bread was gifted to @jeannette_jara, a reflection of the efforts of women in the coal basin.

She received the people’s affection without fear or barriers. Her commitment to Chile and its people is expressed through words, but mainly through actions. pic.twitter.com/eptA4CU0Jw — Llampuzkeñ🦋 (@Llampuzke1) November 7, 2025

🚨 In #Concepción, candidate @jeannette_jara stated she didn’t need capsules or armored glass to connect with the people. She insisted on lifting banking secrecy and said that candidate Kast is a copy of Donald Trump, and copies are always bad @adnradiochile pic.twitter.com/j13s5ht957 — Nicolás Medina Parada (@nicomedinapa) November 7, 2025

Continue reading:

El Ciudadano