Jeannette Jara Challenges Kast Over Bulletproof Glass: «If He Distrusts His People, Shouldn’t They Distrust Him Too?»

Jara believes that Kast is trying to instill in Chile "a situation that has never occurred, where someone attacks a presidential candidate, aiming to generate even more fear in a population that is already scared."

Jeannette Jara Challenges Kast Over Bulletproof Glass: «If He Distrusts His People, Shouldn’t They Distrust Him Too?»
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
Versión PDF

Original article: Jeannette Jara repasa a Kast por «vidrio antibalas»: «Si alguien desconfía de su pueblo, a lo mejor es hora de que el pueblo empiece a desconfiar de él»

During a massive campaign event in Concepción, candidate Jeannette Jara criticized her opponent, José Antonio Kast, who recently used bulletproof glass at one of his events in Viña del Mar.

Amid applause, Jara, representing the Unity for Chile coalition, stated, «You will never see me hiding behind bulletproof glass from you (…) because if someone distrusts his people, maybe it’s time for the people to start distrusting him,» she remarked.

For the former minister, Kast is «trying to create a situation in Chile that has never occurred, where someone attacks a presidential candidate, aiming to instill even more fear in a populace that is already scared (…) I don’t understand how someone running for President thinks he needs to be locked up,» Jara questioned.

As this report was being finalized (21:30 hours Chile time), Álvaro Henríquez and the band Los Petinellis were closing the campaign event in Plaza de la Independencia, Concepción, as noted by several attendees. Previously, artists Juanito Ayala, Lali de la Hoz, and the group Raíces Rítmicas had performed, in addition to Jara’s speech.

Continue reading:

«An Imaginary Proposal on Imaginary Planes with People Who Would Imaginarily Pay Their Fare»: Jeannette Jara’s Noted Reaction to Kast’s Proposal

Jeannette Jara Accuses the Right of Fighting Among Themselves Instead of «Addressing the People’s Problems»

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Leads with 28% in Latest Presidential Poll, According to Criteria

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

"It's Easy to Criticize from the Outside": Jara Triumphs Over Kaiser in Latest Presidential Debate

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Calls for Refund of Overcharges and Permanent Reduction in Electricity Bills

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Measured Debate Reveals More Calculation Than Confrontation as Presidential Election Nears

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Montalva on Tactical Voting: If a “Spiral of Silence” Takes Hold, Matthei Could Narrow the Gap with Kast

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Chile Presidential Poll: Jara at 37.3% Tops Kast at 22.2% in First Round, La Cosa Nostra Finds

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Senator Provoste Accuses José Antonio Kast of Having a "Clandestine Program" and Criticizes His Unrealistic Budget Cuts

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara's Strong Reaction to José Antonio Kast's Controversial Immigration Proposal

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Jara Leads Chile’s Presidential Race: 37.5% Support, Kast Trails by 13.6 Points in Studio Público Poll

Hace 1 mes

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano