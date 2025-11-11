Original article: Jara tras reportaje sobre AFP y fundación de Fontaine: “Los que decían ‘con tu plata no’ usaban la plata de las y los trabajadores para campañas sucias”

Jeannette Jara Responds to Report on AFP and Fontaine Foundation: «Those Who Said ‘Not With Your Money’ Used Workers’ Funds for Dirty Campaigns»

Presidential candidate Jeannette Jara of Unidad por Chile addressed the recent joint report by Reportea.cl and Vergara 240 from the University of Diego Portales’ School of Journalism. The investigation revealed that the Association of AFP (AAFP) secretly funded the Ciudadanos en Acción foundation, headed by economist Bernardo Fontaine, economic advisor to José Antonio Kast. This foundation allegedly orchestrated digital campaigns opposing pension reform and targeted opponents of the Republican Party’s candidate.

In a message shared on her X (formerly Twitter) account, the former Minister of Labor and Social Security called the situation «outrageous.»

«As this report shows, those who said ‘not with your money’ were precisely the ones using workers’ funds to finance dirty campaigns, promote hate, and attack those who think differently,» she stated.

She added, «While claiming to defend your savings in the AFP, they were actually using them to protect their privileges.»

The journalistic investigation titled «The Secret Link of the AFP with Bernardo Fontaine’s Foundation That Paid One of the Trolls Who Attacked Matthei and Jara» pointed out that this information was confirmed by «two individuals who have held leadership positions in that trade association, as well as other members of communication agencies that participated in meetings where the digital deployment of the industry was coordinated to oppose pension system reforms. All agreed that the current president of the association, Paulina Yazigi, is aware of these maneuvers, as is the general manager, Constanza Bollmann.»

The operation involving the communications agency Artool included payments to influencers to share messages defending the industry, which were viralized on social media thanks to over $200 million spent on ads on Meta (Facebook and Instagram) in recent years.

Among this network is Matías Lorca, the influencer behind the account «Canal de Mati,» who allegedly participated in the digital troll campaign that spread misinformation, aggressive messages, and harassment against Jara and Chile Vamos presidential candidate Evelyn Matthei.

Simultaneously, Lorca was working for Fontaine’s foundation, funded by the AFP, creating videos in defense of the industry.

Jara Confronts Kast About His Advisor’s Role in Campaigns Against Pension Reform

During the latest presidential debate organized by the National Television Association (Anatel), Jeannette Jara confronted José Antonio Kast regarding the role of his economic advisor and campaign team member, Bernardo Fontaine, in developing and financing troll campaigns against pension reform and in defense of the AFP system.

«One of the things I will advocate for is understanding what happens with the funds of the AFP, which are spent on advertising. In particular, regarding candidate Kast’s advisor, Bernardo Fontaine, who was also an active opponent of any pension reform,» the ruling party candidate stated.

«This needs to be transparent because the movement was called ‘Not With My Money,’ and it turns out that with the funds of the members themselves, trolls and bots attacking other candidates are being financed today,» she accused.

The Republican candidate chose not to respond directly to the accusation and instead attacked the Government over the national budget’s calculations.