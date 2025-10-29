Jeannette Jara’s Strong Reaction to José Antonio Kast’s Controversial Immigration Proposal

Quoting one of Nicanor Parra's most famous anti-poems, presidential candidate Jeannette Jara deemed the far-right proposal "absurd" and "lacking seriousness," pointing out that most irregular migrants in Chile come from Venezuela, and asked, "So where will these imaginary planes land? At which imaginary airport?"

Autor: The Citizen
President candidate Jeannette Jara sparked discussion with her remarks regarding José Antonio Kast’s idea that irregular immigrants should pay for their own exit tickets from Chile, should he come into power.

Quoting one of Nicanor Parra’s most famous anti-poems, the La Moneda hopeful described the proposal as an «imaginary suggestion with an imaginary outcome, aiming to board non-existent planes to imaginary destinations, filled with people who would supposedly pay for their fares.»

«I truly find this absurd and hope that the public pays attention to what candidates are saying, as Kast’s statements are extremely serious, fostering false expectations among citizens,» Jeannette Jara remarked.

«Just a month ago, he declared migration a crime, yet prisons in Chile are already overcrowded. I wonder where he plans to put these migrants, as his words imply incarceration,» highlighted the leftist candidate.

«Now, he suggests they will supposedly leave on imaginary planes, paying for their own tickets to mythical locations, because, as I can confidently state, the primary nation contributing irregular migrants in Chile is Venezuela, and they won’t accept them back. So, where will these imaginary planes land? Which imaginary airport? These proposals lack seriousness,» concluded Jeannette Jara.

Gynecologists Criticize Kast’s Proposal to Require Parental Permission for Emergency Contraceptive Pill for Teens

