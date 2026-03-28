Joaquín Lavín León’s Formalization Hearing Set for May 4 Amid Corruption Charges

Original article: Fijan fecha para formalización de Joaquín Lavín León: Lunes 4 de mayo

This Friday, the Metropolitan Eastern Prosecutor’s Office submitted a formalization request for former UDI deputy Joaquín Lavín León, who is facing charges from the Public Ministry for crimes including tax fraud, forgery of public instruments, and influence peddling.

According to reports, the Seventh Court of Guarantee in Santiago has scheduled Lavín’s formalization hearing for Monday, May 4, where he will officially be informed of the charges against him and precautionary measures will be requested.

It is important to note that, as previously reported by El Ciudadano, the Supreme Court upheld Lavín’s immunity revocation last February, determining that there is sufficient evidence to proceed with the investigation into his alleged corruption offenses.

However, the full court – in a split decision – rejected the request regarding the tax-related offenses that were attributed to him, thereby overturning the ruling from the Santiago Court of Appeals that had accepted this petition.

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El Ciudadano