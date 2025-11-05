Johannes Kaiser’s Campaign Event in Maipú Sees Disappointing Turnout with Only 250 Attendees

Original article: Reportan asistencia mínima a acto de Johannes Kaiser en Maipú: Llegaron apenas 250 personas

«Johannes Kaiser’s Embarrassing Moment in Maipú» was one of the top headlines circulating on the night of November 4, referencing the extremely low turnout at the far-right candidate’s campaign event in the municipality within the Metropolitan Region.

According to La Voz de Maipú, attendance was far below expectations, with only 250 people present at the square: «What Johannes Kaiser’s campaign team had advertised as a massive event to introduce the ‘future authorities’ in district 8 ended up being a gathering with significantly fewer attendees than anticipated,» reported the outlet.

«The campaign closure is not here,» said Kaiser. «The campaign closure will be on November 12 at the Arzobispo Bridge, and there you will see how many are ‘three flies’ because we will be tens of thousands,» warned the far-right candidate.

