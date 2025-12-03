Journalist Sergio Campos Criticizes Kast’s Proposal to Raise Retirement Age: «Seems Sensible, but Salaries Must Match OECD Average of $3.2 Million»

Original article: Periodista Sergio Campos criticó idea de Kast de subir edad de jubilación: «Parece sensato, pero con sueldos equiparables al promedio OCDE de $3,2 millones»

Journalist and National Journalism Award winner, Sergio Campos, voiced his criticism of far-right candidate José Kast’s proposal to increase the retirement age in Chile.

Using his account on the social media platform X, the veteran Radio Cooperativa host from the 1980s stated, «Raising the retirement age to 70 for women and 75 for men seems reasonable only if salaries are equivalent to the OECD average of $3.2 million per month. Otherwise, it’s just smoke and mirrors,» Campos asserted.

«Finding work at 60 or 70 years old is a fantasy!» concluded the professional, whose opinion received backing from several users on the same platform.

For instance, user @pia_sin_filtro commented, «An older adult is a cheaper worker who can be assigned more routine tasks that do not require as much physical effort. I believe this idea aims to create precarious employment.»

Meanwhile, user @cllirape argued, «The businesses that want to raise the retirement age are the same ones that do not hire people over 50 years old,» while @kambiado remarked, «If that were the case, we should start with military personnel and police, who are a real burden on the state and retire much earlier than an average citizen.»

Aumentar la jubilación a 70 años mujeres y 75 hombres, parece sensato siempre y cuando los sueldos sean equiparables al promedio OCDE de 3,2 millones de $ mensuales. Lo demás es vender humo. Buscar trabajo a los 60 o 70 años es una quimera! — Sergio Campos Ulloa (@camposulloa) December 3, 2025

