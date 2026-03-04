Original article: «Pone en grave peligro la seguridad de nuestra sociedad»: Ministro de Justicia reiteró rechazo del Gobierno a proyecto que conmuta penas a reos mayores de 70 años

Justice Minister Warns: Proposed Bill Endangers Societal Safety by Allowing Early Release for Aging Criminals

Clearly distressed, Justice Minister Jaime Gajardo reacted to the Senate’s general approval of a bill that would grant early release to inmates over 70 years old for health reasons.

In an interview with National Television, Gajardo reiterated the Boric administration’s opposition to the initiative, cautioning that it «seriously jeopardizes the safety of our society.»

He stated, «This will allow dangerous criminals—not only those convicted of the most severe crimes recognized by national and international law, such as crimes against humanity, but also the gravest offenses in our national legislation like homicide, parricide, femicide, rape, and sexual abuse against children, adolescents, to reduce their sentences and leave prison to stay at home.»

As reported by El Ciudadano, this controversial bill was introduced by right-wing senators Francisco Chahuán, Luciano Cruz-Coke, Alejandro Kusanovic, Luz Ebensperger, and Carlos Kuschel.

Senator Chahuán claimed that the proposal «does not seek impunity but rather the humanization of criminal punishment,» especially for those with terminal illnesses, so they can face a «dignified death» at home.

However, Senator Fabiola Campillai criticized the proposal, asserting that it forms part of an «evident political strategy» aimed at benefiting human rights violators who participated in the dictatorship led by Pinochet, supported by the Chilean right.

She stated, «We are not only witnessing an act of revictimization of men, women, and children but also a clear political strategy. This initiative appears designed to pave the way for an agenda of impunity under the next incoming government, which will not hesitate to instrumentalize this law to free human rights abusers and, with them, open the doors to rapists, murderers, and pedophiles.»

Following the Senate’s general approval, the bill will now be reviewed by the Constitution Commission, with a period for submitting amendments set until Monday, March 16.

