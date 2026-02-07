Kast’s Transformation: From Condemning Piñera’s Government to Appointing Key Figures from Chile Vamos

Original article: Metamorfosis de Kast: Tras tachar de “Gobierno fracasado”, hoy nombra a varias figuras del Piñerismo y Chile Vamos en su equipo

Kast’s Transformation: Appointing Piñera’s Figures in His Government

Gone are the fiery criticisms directed at Sebastian Piñera’s government in 2021, which Kast condemned as having no legacy and labeled as «the worst President of the last 30 years.» During that time, Kast accused the government of repeatedly breaking promises, completely disappointing Chileans, and aligning with the ideas of its «adversaries,» declaring that Piñera’s administration was one of «light and shadow» that lacked trustworthiness.

This denunciation and purism rhetoric now fades in the face of a cold governmental reality.

The contradiction manifests itself in the list of his government’s «second line» released on February 7, 2026, revealing a massive co-opting of figures from the very parties and administrations he once vilified, even though he was previously a member of the Independent Democratic Union.

Affiliated with Renovación Nacional (RN), he has appointed Pablo Mira (Undersecretary of Human Rights), José Ignacio Vial (Environment), Daniela Castro (Women), Patricio Torres (Foreign Relations), Constanza Castillo (Segpres), and regional delegates such as Julio Anativia (Biobío). Linked to the Unión Demócrata Independiente (UDI), he has included Máximo Pavez (Interior), María Paz Lagos (Tourism), Gustavo Rosende (Labor), and Susana Pinto (Delegate of O’Higgins).

The co-opting operation extends beyond formal party membership, incorporating independents proposed by UDI and close to the Chile Vamos circle, according to publications like EMOL. Names such as Natalia Aguilar (Housing), Nicolás Balmaceda (Public Works), Karlfranz Koehler (Economy), and Alejandro Fernández (Social Development) hold key undersecretary positions.

In La Araucanía, he appointed former prosecutor Francisco Ljubetic, an independent; however, his active link is with Teodoro Ribera (former RN minister under Piñera), connected since the founding of the Autonomous University.

Additionally, among the appointees is former prosecutor Ana Victoria Quintana, who was a member of the National Libertarian Party and was reportedly frozen, as noted by Johannes Kayser.

Thus, the key takeaway of Kast’s administration so far is his transformation: from a fierce critic pledging to sweep away the Chile Vamos establishment to the architect of a cabinet that overwhelmingly reproduces it.

